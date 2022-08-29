Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 29, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin's soil and water resources.

According to DATCP's analysis, Wisconsin harnessed nearly $80 million in state, federal, and other funds in 2021 to advance and support conservation efforts such as cover crops, managed grazing, groundwater monitoring, farmland preservation, and farmer-led initiatives. To assess and address needs, local conservation staff completed more than 7,500 site visits, including visits to determine compliance with state standards and farmland preservation eligibility. Counties also reported more than 7,200 nutrient management plan​s covering over 3.23 million acres, which helps ensure that nutrients go into farmers' crops instead of local soil and water sources.

“State, federal, and local conservation professionals are continuously working alongside farmers and landowners to protect our state's soil and water," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “These efforts play a vital role in the future of agriculture and quality of life for Wisconsinites, paving the way for Wisconsin farmers to continue thriving, feeding our families, and serving as valuable stewards of soil and water resources."

In 2021, county land and water staff worked collaboratively with organizations to share information, provide support, and reach conservation goals. Examples of these interactions include:

In Adams County, concerned citizens and local conservation staff worked together to plant more than 1,000 native plants on 300 feet of shoreline to stop heavy erosion.

Conservation staff in Juneau County designed an event to engage with area students and showcase local conservation work.

Polk County developed stewardship awards to recognize county residents for their time and effort to protect soil and water resources in the county.

Based on annual county work plans, it is estimated that site visits will increase to more than 8,200 in 2022, and landowners will utilize 55,300 acres of cover crops, 22,500 acres of no-till, and 1,400 acres of contour strips and contour.

About DATCP's Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management

DATCP's Bureau of Land and Water Resources works with local governments, other state and federal agencies, and landowners to conserve soil, prevent agricultural runoff, and preserve farmland and agricultural infrastructure for future generations. The bureau focuses on programs that are critical to preserving natural resources, including nutrient management planning, producer-led watershed protection, and farmland preservation. For more information, visit DATCP's website.

