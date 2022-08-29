Wound Care Market Will Reach USD 31.81 Billion by 2030 on the Back of Growth in the North American Market

The global wound care market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 31.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Popularity of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Expanding funding for R&D Activities Drives the Global Market

The increase in Ambulatory Surgical centers (ASCs) is also anticipated to impact the wound care market. Surgery, testing, and preventive care are just a few of the many services that ASCs provide. Surgery for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, alternative plastic surgery, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery are all performed in ambulatory surgery facilities. ASCs have become more prevalent, their services have improved, and they have become more affordable.

Due to increased R&D spending and the launch of innovative products by market players like B. Braun Melsungen AG and ConvaTec Group PLC, demand for these products is predicted to increase, especially in developed countries. Additionally, the distinct clinical benefits of negative pressure wound therapy and the introduction of cutting-edge features like single use by market players entice medical professionals worldwide to use NPWT devices.

Growing Need for Refined Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous manufacturers attempt to expand the market primarily through acquisitions in developing regions. In addition, market participants are anticipated to adopt mergers or acquisitions with regional players and other expansion strategies to expand their market offerings. In addition, the growth of the markets for sealants, glues, and hemostats has been strong enough to captivate market participants.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 31.81 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.35% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Baxter International, URGO Medical, Coloplast Corp., Medtronic, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences) Key Market Opportunities Demand for High-Quality Products Key Market Drivers Increasing Number of Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)

Increasing Investment in Research and Development

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period. Significant factors influencing the market growth in this region include a sizable population base and an expanding patient pool in nations like the U.S.





Key Highlights

The global wound care market size was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 31.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the product , the market is divided into advanced wound dressing, surgical wound care, traditional wound care, and wound therapy devices. The market for wound care is dominated by the advanced wound dressing segment.

, the market is divided into advanced wound dressing, surgical wound care, traditional wound care, and wound therapy devices. The market for wound care is dominated by the advanced wound dressing segment. Based on application , the market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominated the wound care market.

, the market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominated the wound care market. Based on end-use , the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare. During the forecast period, the segment for acute wounds is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR.

, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare. During the forecast period, the segment for acute wounds is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR. North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)





Global Wound Care Market: Segmentation

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressing

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Wound Therapy Devices

By Application

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In June 2022 : Smith & Nephew announced a new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with a USD 100m+ investment near Hull. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced that it would build a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK.

: Smith & Nephew announced a new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with a USD 100m+ investment near Hull. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced that it would build a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK. In March 2022 : Smith & Nephew announced a new study showing GRAFIX™ Membrane cut the diabetic foot ulcer recurrence rate in half compared to leading competitors. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Advances in Wound Care Journal reporting outcomes for Medicare patients with a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) that shows GRAFIX Cryopreserved Placental Membrane cut DFU recurrence rates in half compared to leading cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) competitors.

: Smith & Nephew announced a new study showing GRAFIX™ Membrane cut the diabetic foot ulcer recurrence rate in half compared to leading competitors. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Advances in Wound Care Journal reporting outcomes for Medicare patients with a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) that shows GRAFIX Cryopreserved Placental Membrane cut DFU recurrence rates in half compared to leading cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) competitors. In March 2022: Convatec Group completed the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc as it enters the attractive wound biologics segment. The Triad team, current portfolio, and product pipeline will now transition to Convatec's Advanced Wound Care (AWC) business and be known as Convatec Advanced Tissue Technologies.





