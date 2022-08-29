Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,874 in the last 365 days.

The Changing Face of the Medical Equipment Rental Market: North America Has Shown a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The global medical equipment rental market was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical equipment is one of the fundamental and necessary tools for patient care and clinical satisfaction in healthcare applications. Rapid technological advancements are making it increasingly difficult for medical professionals and hospitals to keep up with the latest equipment. Many healthcare facilities are struggling financially and are limited by their budgets. Therefore, renting medical equipment can result in reduced monetary expenditures and the acquisition of the most recent medical technology, leading to improved patient care.

                                                                                                                                             

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-equipment-rental-market/request-sample


Easy Medical Equipment on-Demand Rentals and Increasing Rentals of Therapeutic Devices Drives the Global Market

Companies are investing in the development of long-lasting medical equipment. A tremendous wave of innovation is being driven by connected medical devices that enable patients and healthcare professionals to track progress. A smart wearable called Glutaric offers non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therapeutic devices are usually divided into two categories: those assisting patients in their daily activities and those assisting medical personnel in transferring therapeutic services. Examples of assistive devices include canes, walkers, hearing aids, visual aids, and other tools that enable patients to perform tasks they would otherwise be unable to do because of a physical limitation or disability. Oxygen delivery systems, catheters, intravenous lines, and physical therapy equipment are therapeutic devices used by medical personnel.


Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size USD 87.37 Billion by 2030
CAGR 5.32% (2022-2030)
Historical Data 2019-2020
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Type, Application, Region
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Apria Healthcare Group, Inc., Centric Health Corporation., Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc., Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment, US Med-Equip, Inc., Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Walgreen Co., Westside Medical Supply, Inc
Key Market Opportunities Rapid technological advancements
Key Market Drivers On-Demand Rentals of Medical Equipment

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/medical-equipment-rental-market


Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The presence of many service providers and the high demand for technologically advanced goods are accelerating the regional market's expansion. Leasing equipment can alleviate the region's problems with excessive expenditures on acquiring the most modern therapeutic equipment.


Key Highlights

  • The global medical equipment rental market size was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
  • Based on type, the market is divided into durable medical equipment for acute care, long-term care, emergency and trauma care, electronic/digital equipment, storage and transport, and personality mobility devices. The durable medical equipment (DME) segment held the largest market share during the forecast period.
  • Based on applications, the market is segmented into personal/homecare, institutional, and hospitals. The hospital market held the largest market share during the forecast period.
  • North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-equipment-rental-market/request-sample


The major companies in the global medical equipment rental market include 

  • Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.
  • Centric Health Corporation.
  • Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc.
  • Nunn's Home Medical Equipment
  • Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment
  • US Med-Equip, Inc.
  • Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
  • Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.
  • Walgreen Co.
  • Westside Medical Supply, Inc.


Global Medical Equipment Rental Market: Segmentation

By Type

  • Durable Medical Equipment for acute care, long-term care, and emergency & trauma care
  • Electronic/Digital Equipment
  • Storage and Transport
  • Personality Mobility Device

By Application

  • Personal/Homecare
  • Institutional
  • Hospitals

By Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction
    1. Market Definition
    2. Market Scope
  2. Research Methodology
    1. Primary Research
    2. Research Methodology
    3. Assumptions & Exclusions
    4. Secondary Data Sources
  3. Market Overview
    1. Report Segmentation & Scope
    2. Value Chain Analysis: Medical Equipment Rental Market
    3. Key Market Trends
      1. Drivers
      2. Restraints
      3. Opportunities
    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
      3. Threat of Substitution
      4. Threat of New Entrants
      5. Competitive Rivalry
    5. Market Share Analysis
  4. Type Overview
    1. Introduction
      1. Market Size & Forecast
    2. Electronic/Digital Equipment
      1. Market Size & Forecast
    3. Storage
      1. Market Size & Forecast
  5. Application Overview
    1. Introduction
      1. Market Size & Forecast
    2. Personal/Homecare
      1. Market Size & Forecast
    3. Institutional
      1. Market Size & Forecast
  6. Regional Overview
    1. Introduction
      1. Market Size & Forecast
    2. America
      1. North America
      2. U.S.
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      3. Canada
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      4. Mexico
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      5. Latin America
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
    3. Europe
      1. Market Size & Forecast
      2. Germany
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      3. France
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      4. U.K.
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      5. Italy
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      6. Spain
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      7. Rest of Europe
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
    4. Asia Pacific
      1. Market Size & Forecast
      2. Japan
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      3. China
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      4. Australia
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      5. India
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      6. South Korea
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
    5. Middle East & Africa
      1. Market Size & Forecast
      2. Saudi Arabia
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      3. South Africa
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      4. Kuwait
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
        1. By Type
        2. By Application
  7. Company Profile
    1. Centric Health Corporation
      1. Company Overview
      2. Financial Performance
      3. Recent Developments
      4. Product Portfolio
    2. Apria Healthcare Group Inc
      1. Company Overview
      2. Financial Performance
      3. Recent Developments
      4. Product Portfolio
    3. Hill-ROM Holdings Inc
      1. Company Overview
      2. Financial Performance
      3. Recent Developments
      4. Product Portfolio
  8. Conclusion & Recommendation
  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-equipment-rental-market/toc


Market News

  • In March 2022: Med One Group Announced its Affiliation with Southeastern GPO Partners Cooperative, Inc. Med One Group has established as a vendor within Partners Cooperative, Inc. to further provide hospitals in the Southeastern United States with needed medical equipment rental services.
  • In April 2022: US Med-Equip provided the highest quality medical equipment and biomedical expertise to more front-line clinicians across California. As a leading provider, on-demand medical equipment for Silicon Valley hospitals expanded to San Jose.
  • In May 2022: New technology helped hospitals order life-saving medical equipment on demand. Leading provider of rented medical equipment and services, US Med-Equip, launched GoUSME to support front-line healthcare workers.


News Media

Applications in Corrective Medical and Dental Surgeries to Elicit the Global Lidocaine Market at a Momentous CAGR of 8.45%

Medical Device Testing Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Players During the Forecast Period


Have a Look at the Related Research Report


Medical Devices Reimbursement MarketInformation by Payer (Public, Private), Healthcare Setting (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Steerable Medical Devices Market: by Type of Devices (Steerable Balloon Catheterand Steerable needles) and By Application (Electrophysiology and Endoscopy)—Forecast Till 2029

Medical Aesthetics Market: Information by Type (Surgical Procedures and Non-Surgical Procedures), End-User (Cosmetic Procedural Centers, Ambulatory Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Medical Grade Tubing Market: Information by Material (Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride), Application (Drug Delivery Systems, Catheters), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Active Implantable Medical Devices MarketInformation by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators) End User and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026 


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Changing Face of the Medical Equipment Rental Market: North America Has Shown a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.