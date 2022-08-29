The Changing Face of the Medical Equipment Rental Market: North America Has Shown a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The global medical equipment rental market was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Medical equipment is one of the fundamental and necessary tools for patient care and clinical satisfaction in healthcare applications. Rapid technological advancements are making it increasingly difficult for medical professionals and hospitals to keep up with the latest equipment. Many healthcare facilities are struggling financially and are limited by their budgets. Therefore, renting medical equipment can result in reduced monetary expenditures and the acquisition of the most recent medical technology, leading to improved patient care.

Easy Medical Equipment on-Demand Rentals and Increasing Rentals of Therapeutic Devices Drives the Global Market

Companies are investing in the development of long-lasting medical equipment. A tremendous wave of innovation is being driven by connected medical devices that enable patients and healthcare professionals to track progress. A smart wearable called Glutaric offers non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therapeutic devices are usually divided into two categories: those assisting patients in their daily activities and those assisting medical personnel in transferring therapeutic services. Examples of assistive devices include canes, walkers, hearing aids, visual aids, and other tools that enable patients to perform tasks they would otherwise be unable to do because of a physical limitation or disability. Oxygen delivery systems, catheters, intravenous lines, and physical therapy equipment are therapeutic devices used by medical personnel.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 87.37 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.32% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Apria Healthcare Group, Inc., Centric Health Corporation., Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc., Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment, US Med-Equip, Inc., Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Walgreen Co., Westside Medical Supply, Inc Key Market Opportunities Rapid technological advancements Key Market Drivers On-Demand Rentals of Medical Equipment

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The presence of many service providers and the high demand for technologically advanced goods are accelerating the regional market's expansion. Leasing equipment can alleviate the region's problems with excessive expenditures on acquiring the most modern therapeutic equipment.





Key Highlights

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the market is divided into durable medical equipment for acute care, long-term care, emergency and trauma care, electronic/digital equipment, storage and transport, and personality mobility devices. The durable medical equipment (DME) segment held the largest market share during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into durable medical equipment for acute care, long-term care, emergency and trauma care, electronic/digital equipment, storage and transport, and personality mobility devices. The durable medical equipment (DME) segment held the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on applications , the market is segmented into personal/homecare, institutional, and hospitals. The hospital market held the largest market share during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into personal/homecare, institutional, and hospitals. The hospital market held the largest market share during the forecast period. North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.





The major companies in the global medical equipment rental market include

Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.

Centric Health Corporation.

Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc.

Nunn's Home Medical Equipment

Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment

US Med-Equip, Inc.

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Walgreen Co.

Westside Medical Supply, Inc.





Global Medical Equipment Rental Market: Segmentation

By Type

Durable Medical Equipment for acute care, long-term care, and emergency & trauma care

Electronic/Digital Equipment

Storage and Transport

Personality Mobility Device

By Application

Personal/Homecare

Institutional

Hospitals

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Medical Equipment Rental Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Electronic/Digital Equipment Market Size & Forecast Storage Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Personal/Homecare Market Size & Forecast Institutional Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Application Canada By Type By Application Mexico By Type By Application Latin America By Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Application France By Type By Application U.K. By Type By Application Italy By Type By Application Spain By Type By Application Rest of Europe By Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Application China By Type By Application Australia By Type By Application India By Type By Application South Korea By Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Application South Africa By Type By Application Kuwait By Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Application Company Profile Centric Health Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Apria Healthcare Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Hill-ROM Holdings Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In March 2022 : Med One Group Announced its Affiliation with Southeastern GPO Partners Cooperative, Inc. Med One Group has established as a vendor within Partners Cooperative, Inc. to further provide hospitals in the Southeastern United States with needed medical equipment rental services.

: Med One Group Announced its Affiliation with Southeastern GPO Partners Cooperative, Inc. Med One Group has established as a vendor within Partners Cooperative, Inc. to further provide hospitals in the Southeastern United States with needed medical equipment rental services. In April 2022 : US Med-Equip provided the highest quality medical equipment and biomedical expertise to more front-line clinicians across California. As a leading provider, on-demand medical equipment for Silicon Valley hospitals expanded to San Jose.

: US Med-Equip provided the highest quality medical equipment and biomedical expertise to more front-line clinicians across California. As a leading provider, on-demand medical equipment for Silicon Valley hospitals expanded to San Jose. In May 2022: New technology helped hospitals order life-saving medical equipment on demand. Leading provider of rented medical equipment and services, US Med-Equip, launched GoUSME to support front-line healthcare workers.





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





