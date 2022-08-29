Global Vision Bible Church Hosts National Deliverance Training Conference
Led by Pastor Greg Locke, the church will host the free conference September 4-6 with multiple speakers and musical guests.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee will host the National Deliverance Training Conference beginning September 4th. The church, led by Pastor Greg Locke, has opened the conference to all attendees at no cost and will not require registration. All training materials will be included, and any pastor requiring travel and accommodation assistance need only contact the church.
Pastor Locke has invited a number of speakers to present at the three-day event including Tai Locke, Daniel Adams, Vlad Saychuk, Henry Schaffer, Torace Solomon and Malachi O’Brien. Worship, led by Global Vision Worship, will include appearances by guest artists, Danny Gokey and The Browders.
"I want to bring greater validity to the ministry of deliverance, and I want to prove to people that deliverance was the primary activity of Jesus during His ministry,” said Pastor Locke about the conference. “Any honest student of the Bible can see that the church has been disobedient to Jesus' teaching on deliverance, as even His great commission to us includes the command to cast out devils."
Included in the many training resources provided to attendees will be the Deliverance Handbook, drafted by Pastor Locke. The schedule includes the following training times:
Sunday, September 4, 10:30am – 1:00pm
Sunday, September 4, 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Monday, September 5, 9:00am – 12:30pm
Monday, September 5, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Tuesday, September 6, 9:00am – 12:30pm
Tuesday, September 6, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Global Vision Bible Church continues to serve a growing congregation and invites all to come in their brokenness and discover biblical deliverance. The church endeavors to reach the marginalized and wounded, compassionately pursuing those who are broken and in need of restoration.
"The conference, in essence, will help people understand the importance of deliverance ministry, and show how we still have power over evil spirits. We will be helping attendees gain a working knowledge of how to walk in that authority...to walk in that power…and to walk in that anointing. The body of Christ needs to understand that the power in the name of Jesus is really quite simple. It can’t be difficult or convoluted. It must be SIMPLE. There is still power in the name of Jesus! And the power either works in the church today as it did in the days of the Apostles, or it doesn’t. We watch it work every day, so we know the power in the name of Jesus still works. In this crucial conference, we plan to give people the Biblical tools to go out and FULLY fulfill the great commission, once and for all."
Pastor Greg Locke leads Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Biblical Studies and a Master’s Degree in Revival History. He is known for his presentations and sermons and has created one of the largest livestream ministries in the world.
For more information about Pastor Greg Locke, please visit https://pastorlocke.com/ or https://globalvisionbc.com/.
