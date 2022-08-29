Sperm Bank Market Looks Like In the Future? | Nordic Cryobank Group, Xytex Sperm Bank, and Indian Spermtech.

Sperm Bank Market by Donor

An in-depth analysis of various regions is expected to provide a detailed understanding of the trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global sperm bank market is driven by increase in incidence of male and female infertility and rise in demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as in vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination. Moreover, government initiative to support sperm bank, surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe, and technological advancement and development in the sperm bank industry are some factors that fuel the growth of the sperm bank market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a sharp decline in the number of sperm donations, due to extended lockdowns across the world.

Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities. Also, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment impacted the market negatively.

On the other hand, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the sperm bank industry. According to The Fertility Partnership, one of the UK’s largest fertility specialist, the number of available UK sperm donors has decreased by 66% in the UK since the pandemic. In addition, Cryos international in Denmark, the biggest sperm bank in the world, said the number of donors available to UK patients had dropped from 225 to 162, a fall of 28%. Moreover, decrease in number of sperm donation led to surge in shortage of sperm in various regions and delays in accessing insemination and IVF treatment restrain the growth of the sperm bank industry.

Key Findings Of The Study

By donor type, known donor segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By service type, the sperm storage segment is expected to dominate the global sperm bank market throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

The sperm storage segment to rule the roost-

Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.

Front runners in the industry-

· Cryos International

· European Sperm Bank

· Fairfax Cryobank

· New England Cryogenic Center

· Indian Spermtech

· Babyquest Cryobank

· California Cryobank

· Androcryos

· Nordic Cryobank Group

· Xytex Sperm Bank

