Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,845 in the last 365 days.

Settlement Reached in eBooks Class Actions

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ --

To all persons in Canada who purchased eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017.

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF THE LAWSUITS
Class action lawsuits commenced against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada Inc. and certain eBook Publishers, alleging the price of eBooks sold in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, was artificially high because they conspired to fix, maintain, increase or control the price of eBooks, have been settled with Apple subject to approval of the Courts in Ontario and Quebec.

THE SETTLEMENT CLASS
If the proposed settlement is approved, settlement class members will be all persons in Canada who purchased eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, except those who opt out of the actions, the Defendants and certain related parties. Under the proposed settlement, settlement class members will RELEASE Apple and the Publishers from claims regarding the purchase of eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, and commit to discontinue or dismiss other proceedings.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS
If the proposed settlement with Apple is approved, the net settlement proceeds will be combined with the net settlement proceeds from an earlier settlement with the Publishers and distributed to settlement class members in accordance with the terms of a Distribution Protocol to be approved by the Courts. 

This Press Release is only a summary. For more information review the eBooks Canadian Settlement Notice of Certification-Authorization and Proposed Settlement here or go to www.eBooksCanadianSettlement.ca for more information.

SOURCE Branch MacMaster LLP, Sylvestre Painchaud SENCRL, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, and Morganti & Co., PC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c5672.html

You just read:

Settlement Reached in eBooks Class Actions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.