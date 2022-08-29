Carbon Accounting Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Carbon Accounting Software Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On Premise), by Application (Power Generation, Iron and Steel, Cement, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Non-Ferrous Metal): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business & Productivity Software Category.

The global Carbon Accounting Software market revenue is about USD 520 Million in 2021, projected to have a CAGR of 11.7% in the following five years.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Carbon Accounting Software Market

The growing environmental concerns among consumers and investors along with strict government regulations will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the effective tracking capability of AI-powered software with seamless documentation and maintenance will fuel the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-10S9829/Global_Carbon_Accounting_Software

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL CARBON ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET

Consumers want items that are greener and more ethical and investors are placing a monetary value on a portfolio-wide sustainable ESG performance. Carbon accounting helps enterprises to reduce the wastage of energy and resources which leads to lower costs. Businesses using carbon accounting software identify emission reduction opportunities and carbon offsets. This will drive the growth of the carbon accounting software market. They are able to enjoy positive PR and develop mutual trust and loyalty with customers.

Government authorities around the world are enacting strict regulations to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. They are formulating various energy-related rules. Organizations must meet the regulatory requirements by observing, monitoring, and measuring the levels of emissions. The financial impact of non-compliance and demand for energy-efficient products from customers are forcing companies to invest in green technologies. This will drive the growth of the carbon accounting software market in the coming years.

Advanced Emission Management Systems( EMS) help enterprises track their carbon footprint in real-time with better accuracy. This ensures easier management, control, visibility, and efficiency. Organizations are investing in EMS software components, in turn, fueling the growth of the carbon accounting software market. AI-powered algorithms integrate seamlessly into the existing workflows with smooth document creation and maintenance. The built-in features automate data collection, save time with automatic invoice uploads and detect missing data with predictive analytics. The system also uncovers carbon reduction opportunities.

Data collection on energy usage is important for environmental sustainability reports. With the exception of carbon-intensive industries like oil and gas, heavy manufacturing, or utility, other companies rarely track their energy consumption levels. The energy information on vehicles and fleets is not considered actively in accounting systems. This will deter the growth of the carbon accounting software market. The accurate calculation of carbon emissions involves tracking utility invoices of many buildings and contacting multiple plant managers to measure the use of propane, natural gas, and other energy sources. The entire process of estimating the emission level of equipment such as trucks, fleets, chillers, and generators is very difficult and time-consuming.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10S9829/global-carbon-accounting-software

CARBON ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the oil and gas segment will grow the highest in the carbon accounting software market share due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency by government authorities and private enterprises across the globe.

Based on region, North America will be the most lucrative during the forecast period due to wide scale adoption from residential, commercial, and industrial consumers for energy savings. Several government initiatives to reduce the emissions from old and public buildings are also contributing to the growth.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-10S9829/Global_Carbon_Accounting_Software

Key Companies:

Net0

Envizi

Carbon Analytics

Sphera

CarbonetiX

BraveGen

The Carbon Accounting Company

Normative

Emitwise

Planetly

Pangolin Associates

Plan A

Evalue8

Carbonstop

Carbonbase

Anhui Donggao

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-10S9829/Global_Carbon_Accounting_Software

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10S9829&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Carbon Management System market size is projected to reach USD 19300 Million by 2028, from USD 9729.1 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Accounting Software market size is projected to reach USD 22910 Million by 2027, from USD 14170 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Carbon Capture and Storage market size is expected to growth from USD 3726 Million in 2020 to USD 5597 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Activated Carbon market was valued at USD 3020.4 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 4609.7 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global carbon nanotubes market was valued at USD 15.3 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 103.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Global Carbon Emissions Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Carbon Footprint Software Market Research Report 2022

- Global Carbon Footprint Analysis Software Market Research Report 2022

- Global Carbon and Energy Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Carbon Footprint Management Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Activated Carbon Reactivation Service Market Research Report 2022

- Global Carbon Pricing Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Carbon Accounting Software Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports