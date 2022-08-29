AshBritt Announces Special Campaign to Help Families Prepare for Emergencies Before Disasters Strike

AshBritt, the nation's leading rapid-response emergency management contractor, is excited to announce AshBritt's Family Emergency Preparedness Campaign: a full-scale effort to help families prepare for disasters before they happen.

FamilyEmergencyPreparedness.org was created after requests from public information officers and emergency management staff to help support pre-season preparedness campaigns. The site provides downloadable resources that are a valuable education tool for government agencies, schools, businesses, community organizations, and citizens. All resources are free to the public.

The downloadable infographics depict fun, kid-friendly explanations of the most important ways to prepare for a disaster, such as gathering nutrition, personal care, personal comfort, pet care, and other essential items and supplies. Each area of preparedness follows the easy to remember PLAN acronym: Plan, Locate, Assemble, Notify. PLAN helps children understand the importance of helping prepare their home, locate shelter and/or evacuation routes, assemble essential goods, and know how to communicate with friends and family in the event of a disaster.

These tools convey serious topics through the playful illustrations of Nathan Jarvis. Jarvis is an internationally known, award-winning artist whose work has entertained, inspired, and educated children, adults, and businesses for over 40 years. Jarvis is the owner of Smartful Kids and is the illustrator of award-winning books A-B-Skis and Goodnight Chairlift co-created with Olympic skier Libby Ludlow.

"We're excited to announce this project. We've worked long enough in this industry to know that preparedness really helps mitigate the impact of disasters," said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. "We're pleased to have so many partners in this effort to get the word out and help families across the nation prepare for disasters before they strike."

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com.

