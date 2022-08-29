Submit Release
Benzinga Earnings Data Product Sports 99.975% Accuracy Rate

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, substantially increased the accuracy of its globally available Earnings Data Product.

Benzinga launched its Earnings Data Product in the second quarter of 2015. For that particular quarter, customers reported 329 errors. In 2017, after eight major brokerages signed on for Benzinga's Earnings Data Product, 58 errors were recorded.

Finally, in the second quarter of 2022, 31 platforms displayed Earnings Data Product and only one error was recorded of 4,000 earnings reports covered. That is a 99.975% accuracy rate.

"This is absolutely unprecedented for us," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "This is the result of Benzinga's relentless pursuit to create raving fans."

"We're now the most accurate Earnings API provider in the world, this quarter."

About Benzinga

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-earnings-data-product-sports-99-975-accuracy-rate-301613933.html

SOURCE Benzinga

