Quail Meadows Housing Development Offers New Construction Homes for Sale in Kalispell, MT

Silver Brook Realty has official announced the Quail Meadows housing development. With 3 models to choose from, these single family, mountain modern homes start at $469,000 and include brand name finishes.

KALISPELL, Mont., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quail Meadows is a brand-new housing development conveniently located in Kalispell Montana and just minutes from the town of Whitefish. This exciting community is just minutes away from the Hutton Ranch shopping area and a short drive from all of the recreation and fun Montana has to offer, including the celebrated Glacier National Park and the pristine Flathead Lake. With 3 models to choose from and brand name construction specs and finishes, you can secure your home today.

Quail Meadows Single Story Floor Plans

Quail Meadows offers 3 floor plans; all are single story homes and feature a 2-car attached garage. Each plan is loaded with name brand finishes and construction specs ensuring these homes are quality built with all the comforts you would expect in a Montana mountain home.

Plan 1

2 Bedroom, 1 bath 862 square feet, 2 car attached garage

PRICE: $469,000

Plan 2

2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,028 square feet, 2 car attached garage.

PRICE: $499,000

Plan 3

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,222 square feet, 2 car attached garage.

PRICE: $539,000

Construction Specs and Finishes

All of our homes include top-of-the-line appliances and quality finishes throughout.

Construction Features:

Kemper Hardwood Cabinets

Calacatta Seville Quartz Countertops

Provenza Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors

Moen Faucets

Therma-Tru Interior/Exterior Doors

Milgard Trinsic Series Windows

Exterior Walls R21 Batts, Ceiling Blown R60 Insulation

Pabco Premier Architectural Shingles

Fujitsu HVAC

Appliances:

Refrigerator GE Bottom Freezer Counter depth GYE22GYNFS

Electric Range JB735SPSS

GE Over the Range Microwave/Hood JNM3163RJSS

Dishwasher GDT665SSNSS

Front Load Washer GFW550SSNWW

Dryer GFD55ESSNWW

Water Softener

If you are ready to make the move to the fastest growing location in Montana, please make the call to discus our homes and location. Housing in the Flathead Valley is going fast and there are limited homes available for purchase. Don't wait, secure yours today by calling (406) 871-5000 or visit https://quailmeadowsmt.com for more information.

Media Contact

Larry Sartain, Silverbrook Realty, 1 (406) 871-5000, larry@silverbrookrealty.com

SOURCE Silverbrook Realty