Why Most Enterprises Will Choose SLA over FDM 3D Printers
FDM 3D Printer
FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) is categorized under the material extrusion category of 3D printing technology. To produce three-dimensional objects, an FDM printer employs filament made of a thermoplastic polymer. Scott Crump, a Stratasys co-founder, created and patented this technique in 1989.
The filament is pushed into the hot extruder of an FDM printer. The filament is heated and deposited through the nozzle onto a build platform in a layer-by-layer process to create the finished object.
SLA 3D Printer
SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) is a type of 3D printing technology that uses vat photopolymerization. Midway through the 1980s, American engineer Charles Hull created the first 3D printing technology ever to be patented.
SLA 3D Printer prints objects using a liquid resin material. In this method, the 3D object is created using a powerful laser. The liquid thermosetting resin vat in this method has a laser source at the bottom of it. When the liquid photosensitive resin is exposed to the laser, it is selectively flashed, curing (hardening) the substance. It is continued in this manner until each and every place on the layer has been exposed and hardened. Once finished, the procedure advances to the next layer and then to the next
View below; A Comparison for Choosing the right 3D Printer
The comparison information provided here will assist the user in selecting the right 3D printer for his usage and requirements.
MATERIALS
FDM: When comparing the materials of the FDM vs. SLA, various thermoplastic polymers, as well as composites in the form of a filament, are used by FDM printers. Since the base thermoplastic materials are cheap, the filaments are similarly priced everywhere over the world and are also quite affordable. Depending on the kind and caliber of the filament, the cost of a kilogram of 3D printing filament can range from $24 to $99.
SLA: A smaller selection of materials is available for 3D printing on SLA printers. SLA makes use of liquid resin-based photosensitive thermosetting polymers. Resin can range in price from $100 to $200 for a liter, depending on the material type and quality. The majority of SLA printer manufacturers manufacture expensive resins.
These materials are incredibly specialized and are employed in a variety of applications, including dentistry, jewelry, tough, high-temperature, etc.
COLOR AND BLENDS
FDM: The range of colors offered by FDM matches the material available. Any type of material can be blended with dyes to produce a wide range of colors, allowing designers and engineers a lot of versatility. Many different material suppliers also offer a variety of colors, and some manufacturers even provide bespoke color matching for picky clients.
SLA: SLA materials often come in black, gray, and translucent colors and do not offer a wide range of colors. However, because all SLA materials are blended versions of the original base material, they can all be used in application-based materials. While colors are often limited, however in some cases, experimenters can mix in their own pigments to generate a variety of colors, but this can be a challenging procedure.
SURFACE FINISH
FDM: Due to the minimum layer height, the surface finish produced by FDM printers is coarse, and the layer lines are easily visible. The line thickness, as seen from above, is typically around 400 microns (the bead resulting from the diameter of the nozzle).
Resolution or layer height refers to the ability to change the line thickness as seen from the side, which is usually adjustable between 50 and 400 microns.
SLA: SLA printers employ a laser to "draw" each line of the part, allowing for much thinner, more exact lines that produce a smooth surface finish. The lines created by the laser and their cured counterparts are around 20 microns wide.
ACCURACY
FDM: For larger features, FDM 3D printing achieves good dimensional accuracy. The dimensional accuracy is compromised and even inconsistent for smaller features. Depending on the 3D printer type (DIY, desktop, professional, or industrial FDM printer), this can also be hampered. Choosing the right 3D printer becomes difficult because accuracy also depends on calibration and slicer settings. Due to their shrinkage characteristics, materials also affect accuracy. The MakerBot method, one example of a precise 3D printer, uses a special heated build chamber to enable a high degree of dimensional accuracy.
SLA: The dimensional precision of an SLA printer is unsurpassed by the majority of other 3D printing technologies due to its ability to produce an extremely fine resolution. SLA is a fantastic option if the main goal is surface polish and precision on fine features (such as in jewelry or dentistry).
PART STRENGTH
FDM: Due to its capacity to print in well-known polymers and composites, FDM printers typically have an advantage when it comes to generating parts that are strong, useful, and long-lasting. For instance, printing in nylon carbon fiber will enable the production of a lightweight component with exceptional strength.
SLA: SLA printers are typically recognized for producing delicate and detailed parts rather than robust parts. Several factors bring this on. For starters, cured resins are frequently quite brittle. Another issue is that, unlike FDM prints, solid pieces cannot be produced with SLA since they would fracture, deform, and often result in print failure.
