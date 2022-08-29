Global Dyskinesia Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Dyskinesia Pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 45+ Dyskinesia treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Dyskinesia Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Dyskinesia pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Dyskinesia Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Dyskinesia Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 45+ Dyskinesia pipeline treatment therapies.

active players working to develop Dyskinesia pipeline treatment therapies. Some of the key Dyskinesia companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Dyskinesia treatment options include names like Contera Pharma, VistaGen Therapeutics, Neurolixis, Celon Pharma, Addex Therapeutics, IRLAB Therapeutics AB, MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Molomics, Teva Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma Group, IMAC holdings, Neurocrine Biosciences, PolyCore Therapeutics, SOM Biotech, PharmaTher Inc., Appello Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Pharma, Trevi Therapeutics, Sinopia Bioscience, SAGE Therapeutics, Adhera Therapeutics, and many more.

and many more. Essential Dyskinesia pipeline therapies such as JM-010, CP-011, CPL 500036,NLX-112, Dipraglurant, IRL-790, ML-007, Mesocarb, Ketamine, Deutetrabenazine, LPM-3770164, PCT-3012, AQW051, DSP-9632P, AV-101,T 111, SB-0107, SOM3366, and many others.

and many others. In June 2022, Addex Therapeutics Ltd announced that it had terminated the Phase IIb/III study evaluating dipraglurant as a potential treatment for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID) due to the slow recruitment of patients.

In March 2022, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced that its collaboration partner, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), obtained regulatory approval for DYSVAL® capsules 40 mg (valbenazine) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

In November 2021, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced that it presented new data from its movement disorder program for tardive dyskinesia (TD) at the 2021 Psych Congress scientific meeting being held October 29–November 1, 2021.

In April 2022, PolyCore Therapeutics secured seed financing to address motor symptoms and Dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

The Dyskinesia pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Dyskinesia pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Dyskinesia pipeline landscape.

Dyskinesia Overview

Dyskinesia’s are involuntary, erratic, writhing movements of the face, arms, legs or trunk. They are often fluid and dance-like, but they may also cause rapid jerking or slow and extended muscle spasms. They are not a symptom of Parkinson's itself. Rather, they are a complication from some Parkinson's medications. They may be caused by systemic, metabolic, endocrinologic, structural, vascular, infectious or inherited degenerative conditions, or be toxin- or drug-induced. Dyskinesia’s usually begin after a few years of treatment with levodopa and can often be alleviated by adjusting dopaminergic medications. Younger people with PD are thought to develop earlier motor fluctuations and dyskinesia’s in response to levodopa.





Dyskinesia Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA JM-010 Contera Pharma Phase II Serotonin 1D receptor agonist Oral NLX 112 Neurolixis Phase II Serotonin 1A receptor agonists Oral CPL 500036 Celon Pharma Phase II Phosphodiesterase 10A inhibitor Oral LPM-3770164 Luye Pharma Group Phase I Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor Oral

Dyskinesia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Dyskinesia Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Dyskinesia emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Dyskinesia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Dyskinesia Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Dyskinesia Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Dyskinesia Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Dyskinesia Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Dyskinesia Mechanism of Action: Serotonin 1A receptor agonist, Serotonin 1B receptor agonist; Serotonin 1D receptor agonist, Phosphodiesterase 10A inhibitor,Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor, Opioid kappa receptor agonist, Opioid mu receptor antagonist, Kynurenine modulator, NMDA receptor modulator.

Serotonin 1A receptor agonist, Serotonin 1B receptor agonist; Serotonin 1D receptor agonist, Phosphodiesterase 10A inhibitor,Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor, Opioid kappa receptor agonist, Opioid mu receptor antagonist, Kynurenine modulator, NMDA receptor modulator. Key Dyskinesia Companies : Contera Pharma, VistaGen Therapeutics, Neurolixis, Celon Pharma, Addex Therapeutics, IRLAB Therapeutics AB, MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Molomics, Teva Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma Group, IMAC holdings, Neurocrine Biosciences, PolyCore Therapeutics, SOM Biotech, PharmaTher Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma, Trevi Therapeutics, Sinopia Bioscience, Adhera Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and many more.

: Contera Pharma, VistaGen Therapeutics, Neurolixis, Celon Pharma, Addex Therapeutics, IRLAB Therapeutics AB, MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Molomics, Teva Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma Group, IMAC holdings, Neurocrine Biosciences, PolyCore Therapeutics, SOM Biotech, PharmaTher Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma, Trevi Therapeutics, Sinopia Bioscience, Adhera Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and many more. Key Dyskinesia Pipeline Therapies: JM-010, CP-011, CPL 500036,NLX-112, Dipraglurant, IRL-790, ML-007, Mesocarb, Ketamine, Deutetrabenazine, LPM-3770164, PCT-3012, AQW051, DSP-9632P, AV-101,T 111, SB-0107, SOM3366, and many others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Dyskinesia: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 JM-010: Contera Pharma 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 LPM-3770164: Luye Pharma Group 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Dyskinesia - Unmet Needs 12 Dyskinesia - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

