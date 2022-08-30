At 19% CAGR, Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 33 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Smart Eyewear Technology Market was at US$ 9 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 33 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 19% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market was estimated at USD 9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 19% between 2022 and 2030.
Smart Eyewear Technology Market: Overview
Wearables are gaining significant adoption in the commercial world. Particularly in the Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 movements, high expectations are placed on miniature electronic assistants. The “smart spectacles” hold a special place in the eyes of experts and companies testing the wearables market. These smart glasses can communicate over the Internet, giving the user quick and simple access to constantly updated information about the task. Particularly when used in conjunction with augmented reality, which combines information from the Internet into the wearer’s field of view, the tiny devices reach their full potential. This facilitates daily work while also making it safer and significantly more effective.
Smart Eyewear Technology Market: Growth Drivers
Many different technologies are now being tested to function with smart glasses. The field of vision shouldn’t be severely constrained, and colors shouldn’t be distorted are the key concerns. Keeping costs and weight to a minimum is another important objective. Two competing technologies are used to achieve this: either a mirror is used to reflect the data into the user’s field of vision, or an optical waveguide, a light-conducting component of the glass that is invisible to the human eye, is used to convey the images produced by a micro-projector.
The latter is the idea underlying, for instance, the eyewear produced by the Israeli company Lumus and the French firm Optinvent. The benefit of it is that the users can see via the waveguide instead of a display or monitor, which would compromise their eyesight. These glasses may also be produced rather cheaply and are very light. Such developments are expected to propel the demand for the Smart Eyewear Technology market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Eyewear Technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Smart Eyewear Technology market size was valued at around USD 9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 33billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on product type segmentation, the head-mounted displays segment was estimated to hold a dominant market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on operating system segmentation, iOS was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on end-user segmentation, the gaming industry is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.
F) On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The market for smart eyewear is classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the growing popularity of smart eyewear among athletes and fitness enthusiasts in nations like the US and Canada, North America now holds a dominant position in this market.
The market is also driven by a high concentration of smart eyewear producers, rising healthcare spending, and the adoption of innovative medical technology. Europe is catching up to North America and accounts for a sizable portion of the market.
Key Players
Google Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Epson America, Inc
Meta Company
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
Recon Instruments, Inc
Kopin Corporation
Sony Corporation
The Smart Eyewear Technology Market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
By Product
Head Mounted Display
Mixed Reality Holographic Displays
Assisted Reality Glasses
By Operating System
Android
iOS
Windows
By End User
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Military & Defense
Transportation & Logistics
Construction & Architecture
Gaming Industry
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
