Behind the Business: Working at The Property Advocates

This behind-the-business release reveals the dedicated, effective, and collaborative company culture that The Property Advocates team embraces.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property insurance claims can seem like a tangle of complications, especially when dealing with destroyed and damaged property. Luckily for Floridians, The Property Advocates’ experienced legal team strives to smooth out complex claims.

The Florida Property Insurance Law Firm helps property owners benefit as much as possible from first-party property insurance claims, including denied fire claims, flood claims, hailstorm claims, tornado claims, roof leak claims, sinkhole claims, theft and vandalism claims, and more. Equipped with the right resources and a driven legal team, The Property Advocates’ goal is ensuring clients’ insurance company fulfills their end.

Clients of The Property Advocates, P.A. speak highly of their positive experience with the legal team and the level of professionalism they bring to the table, describing the overall outcome as fantastic. Attorneys keep clients up to date no matter how long the process is and prioritize open communication and information regarding understanding rights. If needed, The Property Advocates is also ready to aid in filing a lawsuit against a client’s insurance company or appealing a denied claim.

The Property Advocates has recently opened its doors to new opportunities to bring more dedicated and intelligent professionals into their organization. The rewarding experience and interaction of helping clients are just some of the many benefits new hires will receive when joining this legal team. The Property Advocates has three different Florida office locations found in Tampa, Coral Gables, and Orlando.

The Tampa, Coral Gables, and Orlando teams are looking to hire for positions such as Associate Attorney/Litigation Department. As a part of the responsibilities of this position, Associate Attorneys will take and defend depositions, reply to discovery and pleadings, make preparations for homeowners’ cases, and argue hearings backed with high intellect on the subject matter.

The Coral Gables office also seeks to fill positions for Customer Service Legal Assistant/ Customer Service Department and Litigation Attorney/Litigation Department. A Customer Service Legal Assistant is responsible for meeting customer needs and providing excellent customer service via phone or in-person meetings. This position also aims to retain current clientele and manage new business growth through the outreach of quality service. The Orlando office is hiring for this customer service position, too.

A Litigation Attorney oversees the management of caseloads and case strategy, dispositive hearing and trial attendance, the direction of attorney and staff support, and client communication. The candidate hired for this role will be an essential part of a collaborative culture that offers a community of support.

Additional positions open at the Orlando office include Receptionist/Customer Service Department, Legal Assistant/ Litigation Department, and Intake Attorney. The Property Advocates’ Tampa office is also hiring a Receptionist/Customer Service Department.

About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service insurance law firm that helps Floridians resolve complicated and contentious property insurance claims. While we can’t prevent natural disasters and other mishaps from damaging or destroying your property, we can help you with everything that comes after. Our legal team possesses the resources, know-how, and drive to ensure your insurance company upholds its end of your mutual policy agreement and pays you the fair compensation you rightfully deserve.