Robot Software Market Size, Business Strategy and Regional Analysis by 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Robot Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Robot Software Market Size.
Robot Software Market Overview:
The global robot software market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.1 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Robot software entails a set of commands and programmed inputs that assist mechanical devices and electronic systems in executing specific operations for attaining desired outcomes. It enables systems to perceive, learn, and maintain network security. Robot software is extensively used to control user interface (UI), reduce operational cost, increase productivity, improve internal procedures and eliminate human errors. Consequently, robot software finds extensive applications in manufacturing units to perform automated tasks, including data analysis and triangulation.
Robot Software Market Trends:
The rapid adoption of robot software for automating, leveraging, mass-producing, and operating numerous functionalities across various industrial verticals is the key factor primarily driving the market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 and the rising demand for precision manufacturing are bolstering the market growth. The shifting preference toward robotic technologies in the healthcare and chemical sectors is acting as another factor significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in robots, the utilization of robotic operating systems (ROS) frameworks, and the rising need for surgical robots and pharmacy and lab automation are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for packaged food items has compelled manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to automate their production processes and mass-produce products with high yields and precision, which is boosting the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Billion
Segment Coverage Software Type, Robot Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End Use Industry, Region
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robot software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.
Competitive Landscape:
ABB Ltd.
AIBrain Inc.
Brain Corporation
Clearpath Robotics Inc.
Furhat Robotics
ai Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Neurala Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
Teradyne Inc
The Boeing Company.
Breakup by Software Type:
Recognition Software
Simulation Software
Predictive Maintenance Software
Data Management and Analysis Software
Communication Management Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
Industrial Robots
Service Robots
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Automotive
Retail and E-Commerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
IT and Telecommunications
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
