Robot Software Market Size, Business Strategy and Regional Analysis by 2027

Robot Software Market Overview:

The global robot software market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.1 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Robot software entails a set of commands and programmed inputs that assist mechanical devices and electronic systems in executing specific operations for attaining desired outcomes. It enables systems to perceive, learn, and maintain network security. Robot software is extensively used to control user interface (UI), reduce operational cost, increase productivity, improve internal procedures and eliminate human errors. Consequently, robot software finds extensive applications in manufacturing units to perform automated tasks, including data analysis and triangulation.

Robot Software Market Trends:

The rapid adoption of robot software for automating, leveraging, mass-producing, and operating numerous functionalities across various industrial verticals is the key factor primarily driving the market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 and the rising demand for precision manufacturing are bolstering the market growth. The shifting preference toward robotic technologies in the healthcare and chemical sectors is acting as another factor significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in robots, the utilization of robotic operating systems (ROS) frameworks, and the rising need for surgical robots and pharmacy and lab automation are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for packaged food items has compelled manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to automate their production processes and mass-produce products with high yields and precision, which is boosting the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Software Type, Robot Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End Use Industry, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robot software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.

Competitive Landscape:

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corporation

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Furhat Robotics

ai Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Neurala Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Teradyne Inc

The Boeing Company.

Breakup by Software Type:

Recognition Software

Simulation Software

Predictive Maintenance Software

Data Management and Analysis Software

Communication Management Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Automotive

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

