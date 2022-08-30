At 5.5% CAGR, Global Security Robots Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 3.6Bn By 2030, Analysis & Forecast Report By CMI
The Security Robots Market was at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 3.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Security Robots Market was estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Security Robots Market: Overview
Security robots are autonomous robotic devices that are intended to carry out their duties without the assistance of humans. With the use of security robots, security officers may identify potential dangers and provide precise information about the threat to take preventative actions. They are considered an automated guard, which relies on factors like Artificial Intelligence, Streaming video, and other connected technologies through which security tasks are performed.
Security Robots Market: Growth Drivers
Security robots have changed how war is fought and assisted in tactical decisions. They are extensively utilized by many governments worldwide for monitoring and patrolling operations to maintain peace and regular security checks both inside the nation and on the borders. Security robots are widely used in a variety of applications because of improvements in automation and sensor technologies.
These robots may now learn over time and expand their functionality due to developments in neural network technology. Additionally, the use of security robots in military sites has grown significantly due to their enhanced capabilities. Robots can analyze their environment and offer more accurate information with these sensors. The distant sensing capabilities can be utilized to protect the area and find potential threats.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Security Robot Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the security Robot Market size was valued at around USD 2.6 billion in 2021.
C) India’s market is anticipated to grow at the greatest rate, with a CAGR of over 8%, between 2021 and 2030.
D) In the forecast period of 2021-2030, China will continue to be the market with the greatest absolute growth potential.
E) Based on type, the UAVs are projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
F) On the basis of geography, China and the US were the leading revenue generators in 2021.
Regional Landscape
By the end of 2030, China is anticipated to hold the largest market share. US intelligence assessments imply that China was successful in getting Russia to put off its incursion into Ukraine until after the Beijing Olympics. Moscow is anticipated to join Beijing as a partner in the global arena, regardless of how the current Ukrainian conflict is addressed.
China is considered a major competitor of the US. Sources claim that during the last Beijing Olympics, China highlighted a special threat by demonstrating new robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are crucial to the current geopolitical tensions between the US and China.
Key Players
Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)
L3 Harris Technologies Inc (US)
DJI (China)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)
QinetiQ Group plc (UK)
Knightscope Inc (US)
Leonardo Spa (Italy)
ReconRoboticsInc (US)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
AeroVironment Inc (US)
The Security Robots Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Hardware
Software
Service
By Environment
Indoor
Outdoor
By Type
Ground Robots
Aerial Robots
Marine Robots
By Application:
Demining
Explosive Detection
Fire Fighting
Patrolling & Surveillance
Rescuing Operations
Spying
Others
By Industry Vertical:
Chemical & Mining
Defense & Aerospace
Entertainment & Leisure Venues
Oil & Gas
Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
