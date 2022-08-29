Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

September 2022 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Fernan Lake | 9,350 Rainbow Trout

A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats.

Clearwater Region

Campbells Pond | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.

Fenn Pond | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

If you visit the Selway River and are looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond! The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam | 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road | 2,160 Rainbow Trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Lowman Ponds | 600 Rainbow Trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Riverside Pond | 900 Rainbow Trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond | 250 Rainbow Trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Horsethief Reservoir | 7,500 Rainbow Trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip — a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping.

Meadow Creek Pond | 500 Rainbow Trout

Also known as Kimberland Meadows Pond, this is a beautiful little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Magic Valley Region

Dierkes Lake | 4,500 Rainbow Trout

This pond is conveniently located inside Shoshone Falls Park near Twin Falls. This county park also features hiking, fishing docks and picnic areas.

Dog Creek Reservoir | 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir:

Lake Cleveland | 5,200 Rainbow Trout

This is a very popular summer recreation area. The lake sits at over 8,000 feet in elevation below Mount Harrison. There are numerous campsites located around the lake.

Thorn Creek Reservoir | 2,000 Rainbow Trout

This high desert reservoir is quiet and remote. There is ample bank fishing and rocky outcrops along the perimeter offer scenic fishing access points; sturdy footwear is recommended. Please note, a high-clearance vehicle is recommended, access may require 4WD at times and roads may become impassable when wet.

Southeast Region

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) | 1,500 Rainbow Trout

A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Blackfoot Reservoir | 40,000 Rainbow Trout

Stocking will be dependent on water temperature.

Chesterfield Reservoir | 19,200 Rainbow Trout

This reservoir is known for growing ‘em big! It’s a trophy trout water so the limit is 2 fish.

Crowthers Reservoir | 1,100 Rainbow Trout

Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir | 5,150 Rainbow Trout

Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond | 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape that’s close to home.

Upper Snake Region

Gem Lake | 3,000 Rainbow Trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Island Park Reservoir | 13,270 Rainbow Trout

This is a large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork. Bank fishing can be quite good in the fall.

Rexburg City Ponds | 1,200 Rainbow Trout

These ponds are within Rexburg's 15-acre nature park. The park has walking paths, a skate park, and picnic and play areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic for enjoyable fishing.

Trail Creek Pond | 800 Rainbow Trout

This small pond is located next to Trail Creek in the picturesque Teton Basin. One of the most consistent fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond | 540 Rainbow Trout

A family friendly fishing area where anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities. Stocking will be dependent on whether or not the bridge construction is completed.