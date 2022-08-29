Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Expects to Reach a Value of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 10.4%

Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Demand, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global online food delivery packaging market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Online food delivery packaging involves enclosing the online-ordered food items in order to protect them from contamination or tampering while preserving the quality. It is considered to be an important element that helps in building a loyal customer base and a desirable brand perception. Additionally, it plays a vital role in portion control, guaranteeing food safety and preventing food decay by physical, chemical, or biological sources. Due to rapid urbanization and digitization, along with the growing adoption of smartphones among individuals, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for online food delivery packaging solutions across the globe. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Along with this, the proliferation of quick service restaurants (QSRs) and the advent of online delivery models are creating a positive market outlook. This is supported by the changing dietary patterns, the shifting preference for on-the-go food consumption, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the hectic schedule led by the working population, especially young adults. In line with this, the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has positively impacted online food delivery services, thereby catalyzing the market demand. Moreover, numerous leading players are heavily investing in the launching of eco-friendly food packaging solutions due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development among individuals, which is impacting the market growth favorably. Furthermore, the development of aggressive marketing strategies, celebrity endorsements and innovative packaging solutions are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-packaging-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Dart Container Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, LLC, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Global Group, Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Novolex, Be Green Packaging, and Genpak, LLC.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Containers

• Plates

• Bowls

• Cups

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polystyrene (PS)

• Paper and Paperboard

• Aluminium

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/high-density-polyethylene-market-price-analysis-2022-share-size-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-by-2027

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/mattress-industry-analysis-report-growth-statistics-and-forecast-2022-2027https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/intelligent-virtual-assistant-market-to-reach-us-40-95-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-37-61

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/induction-motor-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-cagr-8-48-size-key-players-share-and-forecast

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/healthcare-information-software-market-to-reach-us-31-9-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-69

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.