Governor Abbott Invites RGV, South Texas, Statewide Communities To Film Friendly Texas Workshop In McAllen

August 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited communities in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, and from across the state to participate in a Film Friendly Texas Workshop on Wednesday, October 5, in McAllen. The workshop, hosted by the Texas Film Commission, is open to community representatives statewide interested in learning about the media production industries of Texas and how to become Film Friendly Texas certified to attract new jobs and investments. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped communities across Texas to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

“In promoting the Lone Star State as a premier moving image production destination, the Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.74 billion in local spending and created more than 162,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2021,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses.”

The target audience for this workshop is community representatives from the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, and across the state who will serve as the community’s point-of-contact for facilitating media production requests. Most communities choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, or Economic Development Corporation.

The Film Friendly Texas Workshop in McAllen is being held in partnership with the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Visit McAllen, and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office.

Film Friendly Texas Workshop ─ McAllen

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

9:00AM – 4:00PM

The Old Church McAllen

700 N Main Street

McAllen, TX 78501

For registration and information on hotel accommodations, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-friendly-texas-mcallen-workshop-tickets-403167463737

For more information about the Film Friendly Texas program, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview