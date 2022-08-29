Hydrogen-Based Microgrid Demonstration Proves the feasibility of Hydrogen Community

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2019, Angstrom Group officially completed the hydrogen-based power-storage microgrid demonstration project. The project was tested and verified by MassCEC (Massachusetts Clean Energy Center), with results proving the project’s success and operability. The entire process lasted nearly two years and was the first of its kind on the east coast of the US.

Due to their high cost, limited life cycle, low efficiency, and restricted operating conditions, batteries may not be the most cost-effective method for large-scale energy storage. On the other hand, hydrogen-based power storage, such as the microgrid system, is continually gaining more recognition as a more viable and sustainable alternative. The purpose of this project is to demonstrate this perspective and show the potential advantages. By using practical action, setting up a hydrogen-based renewable power storage system, and addressing the bottleneck of efficient utilization of unstable renewable sources, the project aimed to help all human society make a big step toward the hydrogen-based community.

The success of this project also proved the feasibility of establishing and implementing “Hydrogen Energy Communities”. In such a scenario, hydrogen would be the critical medium in bringing together renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro, etc.), power, heat and utilities, and the ability for grid peak-shift. Additionally, hydrogen can be used as a backup power source, as well as fuel for FCVs. The ultimate goal of the “Hydrogen Energy Communities” is to take advantage of hydrogen as a clean, zero-emission energy source to achieve sustainable development.

The successful development of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a milestone in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

