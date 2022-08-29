Computer Solutions East Expands Its IT Expertise to South America with a New Office in Ecuador
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, August 25, 2022—Computer Solutions East (CSE) establishes a new office in Ecuador to broaden the reach of its IT expertise in other parts of the world. This is in response to the very promising pool of IT talents in that region.
Digital transformation has disrupted business markets and turned them into more IT-driven organizations in the past years. This new reality gives birth to the dire need to establish one’s IT infrastructure, which requires expertise and a workforce that matches the complexities of modern technologies for productivity, communications, security, and many others.
CSE saw the potential of Ecuador’s IT workforce and its involvement in shaping the country’s tech landscape. After almost two decades of providing cutting-edge, off-shore IT solutions to the US region, the company finally decided to put up a new office in Ecuador. This is to find opportunities to expand global footprints and to be able to provide more robust 24/7 services to its US clients since these two countries almost share the same time zone. This also establishes a more immediate and accessible CSE branch for face-to-face client meetings and IT consulting.
Allen Hamaoui, the Senior Managing Partner at CSE, expressed his thoughts about the newly established Ecuador office and its plans for the local IT workforce. “We cannot wait to create career opportunities and maximize Ecuador’s amazing IT talents. We are very confident that this will be the start of a technological career breakthrough for Ecuador as we bring global-standard expertise to drive our state-of-the-art IT solutions! We also see this as a stepping stone to spread our credibility in providing IT expertise to the market such as cloud consulting services, network and system monitoring, private cloud storage management, and many others.”
This pioneering branch in South America is currently headed by one of CSE’s best IT consultants, Victor Sai, its Director of Sales. He is in high hopes of the positive results this organizational move has in store for the company and for the USA.
“This company milestone is not just about expanding our reach as a solutions provider but also about taking part in Ecuador’s efforts in establishing its pool of IT professionals that the world needs. We would love to see it grow and strengthen in the years to come and become one of the main IT expertise districts in the world. And as a certified CMMC consultant, I’m also looking forward to honing future cybersecurity professionals in the future,” he said.
CSE also ensures that this will not be their last office expansion. It will continue to discover more regions with promising IT workforce and serve globally with competitive professionals.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE creates solutions that fit your business needs. CSE believe in creating experiences for our clients, from identifying the problems to finding the right solution to the problems and finally working hard to achieve the desired result for your business needs. We call ourselves a team of comprehensive IT solutions provider and a partner that can transform the way your business operates.
