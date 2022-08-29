Scaffold Technology Market Expected To Reach 5.1 Billion By 2031: North America Dominated The Scaffold Technology Market

The scaffold technology market was valued at $1.02 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Scaffold Technology Market," The scaffold technology market was valued at $1.02 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for 3D cell cultures in comparison to 2D cell culture, increase in usage of biomaterials, and growth of technological advancements of scaffold technology drive the growth of the scaffold technology market. However, high costs associated with implementation and emergence of scaffold-free technology for cell culturing are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in expenditure on R&D by governments in developing countries has growth potential in these countries.

Scaffolds mimic the extracellular matrix of the native tissue, recapitulating the in vivo milieu and allowing cells to influence their own microenvironments. They usually serve purposes such as allow cell attachment and migration, deliver & retain cells and biochemical factors, and exert certain mechanical & biological influences to modify the behavior of the cell phase.

In addition, scaffold can act as a delivery vehicle for exogenous cells and matrix for cell adhesion to facilitate certain unit cell processes (for example, mitosis, synthesis, migration) of cells in vivo or for cells seeded in vitro. It also serves as a barrier to prevent the infiltration of surrounding tissue that may impede the process of regeneration. Scaffold technology technique is gaining popularity in the healthcare research sector, owing to increased demand for body reconstruction procedures and tissue engineering.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Scaffold technology market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The key players that operate in the global scaffold technology market are:

3D Biotek LLC,

Bico Group,

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek),

BioVison Incorporated,

Corning Incorporated,

Merck KGaA (Sigmaaldrich),

PromoCell GmbH,

Reprocell,

Incorporation,

Synthecon,

Incorporated, and

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In addition, surge in incidences of cancer has led the government to increase the funding and grants for R&D in the field of cancer, which may have a positive impact on the scaffold technology market trends. Moreover, strategic expansion of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies has led to launch of advanced products, which is expected to augment the market growth in the coming years.

The key companies profiled in the report include 3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek), BioVison, Incorporated, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA (Sigmaaldrich), PromoCell GmbH, Reprocell, Incorporation, Synthecon, Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

