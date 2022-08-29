Matt Tarrant Explains How to Increase Website Traffic with the FAQ Traffic Magnet

/EIN News/ -- Charnwood, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charnwood, England -

Loughborough, England - Matt G Tarrant, a digital marketer based in Loughborough, England, has explained in a YouTube video how to increase website traffic and leads by using the “FAQ Traffic Magnet” method that gives Google what it wants. This is the solution for the problem of the typical practice of gaming Google’s algorithm where those who practice this face the risk of getting shut down, which in turn will lead to business closures and layoffs. While the conventional method for getting long-term website traffic is to have great content, this is costly and time-consuming and sometimes a site will not always rank for their targeted keywords. More about this can be gleaned from https://www.pressadvantage.com/story/54378-matt-tarrant-how-to-increase-website-traffic.

The solution, according to Matt Tarrant, is to give Google what it wants to allow the web pages to generate 57 percent more traffic and to do this by leveraging the work done for pages that already rank by using the simple FAQ Traffic Magnet. This consists of identifying the three highest ranking keywords that are not yet mentioned on the web page. And then, three short questions and answers are added to the content of the page about each of the identified three keywords, just like what are usually found in in frequently asked questions (FAQ) page. This can typically be added at the bottom of the page. With this, Google will reward the page by sending some of the people who are searching for those keywords to that page.

The process should be done for the pages in the website that the business owner wants to rank higher. And it is important to note that the effects will not be instant. It will take some time. And it is advisable to revisit each page very three months. It would be a good idea to look for more keywords that the page should be ranking for and add them to the FAQ section at the bottom of the page. If this is done regularly, over time the traffic will increase as people look for answers to their questions about certain keywords. Google will know that those web pages are giving people the answers they are looking for and will send more traffic to the page. And important advantage of this is that the website will be ranking for those keywords that one has not even believed to be possible.

These keywords are not actually even on the web page, except on the FAQ section. And it is possible to finally get traffic for new keywords that will result into more traffic. Plus, the site will also get more traffic to the existing keyword that it has already been ranking before because Google will then give them higher and higher positions in the search results.

A case study done by Matt Tarrant indicated a 57 percent increase in site visitors. His FAQ Traffic Magnet program will do for the client a number of things: assess the entire website for opportunities; find the best page and keywords to target; develop three FAQ questions and answers; the optional feature of creating a schema that Google loves for the website; and packing it up for the client to add it to a website if preferred.

He includes two bonuses: his Google Review Streaming service for free; and a banner ad in 12 different sizes to allow the client to put them anywhere on the page for promoting certain offers.

Matt Tarrant was a fellow at the Centre for High Energy Physics (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland, when he came to know some employees of a small US-based startup firm. Later on, he became part of that company, particularly the business’ first office in Germany. But he later discovered that the company was not profitable but instead was losing money, so he took it upon himself to do something about it and he did succeed in turning around the company’s financial status within six months. The next year, he was able to double the predicted net profit to about $5.4 million. After some time, he joined another organization, and he was able to show that he could create online businesses with average success. At present, he is busy with the development of profit machines for business owners.



