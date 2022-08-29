Submit Release
What You Need to Know in Fall 2022: Dining Services

Beyond the dining halls, 10 campus cafés broaden options further this fall, including a new offering in the E.A. Fernandez IDEA (Innovate, Design and Engineer for America) Factory, a high-tech hub for research and innovation that opened earlier this year. Called IDEA Central, the eatery features healthy options like grain bowls, yogurt parfaits and custom salads. Terps can enjoy their selections out on the second-floor patio.

Also new since last spring is the South Campus Market’s café and late-night grill, open until midnight with fried fare like chicken tenders, wings and fries. Dining Services is planning a similar grill on North Campus to open sometime in the spring.

At the Stamp Student Union, pizza lovers can now grab a custom pie at Union Pizza, which opened this summer and has similar artisanal-pie vibes to MOD or Blaze Pizza, Hipple said. And for those wondering about the much-anticipated Panera Bread, that’s slated to open sometime in the spring.

