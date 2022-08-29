OpenSesame and Gyrus Come Together To Streamline Training and Compliance
In partnership, these two companies open up faster and more effective training
We’re thrilled that their content and our training platform are now closer than ever with this beautiful and seamless integration”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-powered Learning Management Systems (LMS) provider Gyrus Systems has joined forces with OpenSesame to form a new learning technology integration that goes beyond SCORM/AICC.
— Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems
Learning and development programs are often plagued with inefficient processes, including manually curating and distributing courses. These tedious processes give rise to liabilities that effect learning and performance, risking burnout of your L&D team and disengagement of learners.
With their new integration, OpenSesame and Gyrus get rid of the manual work, driving better performance through easier course setup and activity reporting. The integration ensures that training materials are kept up to date and learners are able to access and engage with them in a way that’s immediate and easy.
Gyrus offers fully scalable cloud solutions for companies of any size and provide a variety of different formats of learning from online, webinars, instructor-led, and more. Gyrus’ LMS makes it possible for organizations to choose from a wide range of learning materials, and choose how they want people to learn.
"Gyrus Systems and OpenSesame have worked in close partnership for many years together. We’re thrilled that their content and our training platform are now closer than ever with this beautiful and seamless integration, allowing learners to access training more easily than ever before.", Viren Kapadia, President and CEO
“We are very excited about our new integration with Gyrus. With this integration, you can streamline your learning process, spend less time on administrative efforts and more time on collaborative learning.”
Emily Clack, Integration Program Manager
About OpenSesame:
OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces through powerful online learning in every industry. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, OpenSesame helps global companies every step of the way. With over 25,000+ courses, the platform serves all industries in all markets.
About Gyrus Systems
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the enterprise learning management of any size training program. Since 1987, 570+ companies in over 24 countries have put Gyrus Systems’ learning management technologies to work making their operation more efficient, more productive, and a greater contributor to the success of their organization. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
Viren Kapadia
Gyrus Systems
+1 804-320-1414
email us here
Gyrus OpenSesame Integration is LIVE