Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market to Surpass USD 5.24 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in the market for processing fruits and vegetables. Due to the region's increased productivity and lower cost of fruits and vegetables, this segment is expanding at an increasing rate. The market for fruits and vegetables is being significantly impacted by the rising demand for nutrient-dense food, and this is likely to present more investment opportunities in this area, which specializes in several agricultural items. Increased purchasing power and lower prices for freezers like IQFs are likely to encourage the ongoing expansion.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market are expanding in line with the rising disposable income, growing population, changing food habits as people's spending power changes toward higher-value commodities, and increased demand for food processing, storage, packaging, and preparation equipment…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market was worth USD 3.14 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, earning revenues of around USD 5.24 billion by the end of 2028. Globalization, which has expanded trade and led some food and beverage sectors to begin ambitious R&D operations, is mostly to blame for the market's quick expansion. Advanced food ingredient and food processing technologies include membrane technology, super-critical fluid technology, and molecular processes like Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and High-Pressure Processing (HPP). Other cutting-edge processing techniques involve non-thermal preservation techniques to maintain the texture and freshness of food products. These techniques include pulsed electric fields, ultrasound, pulsed light, and hurdle systems. The creation of new machinery as well as the enhancement of existing ones is a major area of attention for industry participants in the fruit and vegetable processing industry. To increase awareness and enhance the applications of fruit, there is also a greater emphasis on the expansion of facilities, marketing strategies, and information-sharing programs. The market for equipment to process fruits and vegetables, though, may face more difficulties shortly due to the increase in the cost of energy and power.

Demand for Convenience Foods is Increasing

Over the past two decades, ready-to-eat items have gradually replaced traditionally prepared breakfasts and snacking meals in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil in terms of consumer preferences. According to a "Food Processing" article from December 2020, sales of pantry items and other household essentials increased during COVID-19. Sales of frozen foods increased by 40% in March, while sales of canned soup increased by 200% year over year. Fruit juices and other comfort foods saw a particularly sharp increase in demand. This has helped the market for processing fruits and vegetables expand. All these factors boost the growth of the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).





Utilizing Energy-Efficient Equipment for Food Processing

The key companies in the food sector are switching to multipurpose, energy-efficient equipment for food processing, which could lower costs and result in long-term product development. For instance, Tetra Pak has created sophisticated equipment options that allow beverage manufacturers to carbonize at a low cost. Additionally, a significant portion of the world's industrial energy consumption is used for food production. For the food processing equipment business to expand, it is essential to develop energy-efficient equipment, increase equipment safety, and reduce maintenance costs. In the beverage processing sector, versatility in terms of aesthetic design and the ability to transition between products with little downtime is increasingly important.

Challenge: Infections and Deterioration of the Body's Systems

The value chain for fresh food is a fundamental part of agricultural production. It influences a variety of other things, such as farmer profit margins, export circumstances, and the effects on a nation's economy. Normal physiological changes brought on by circumstances that speed up natural deterioration, like hot temperatures, low air humidity, and physical harm, can raise the chance of loss. When fresh food is exposed to temperature extremes, air changes, or contamination, aberrant physiological degradation is frequently seen. The produce may become unusable as a result of unpleasant flavors, failure to ripen, or other changes in the biological processes of the food.

Segmental Coverage

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market – By Operation Type

Based on operation type, the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market are segmented into Automatic and Semi-Automatic. The semi-automatic sector has the biggest market share among these. A semi-automatic technique involves the collaboration of man and machine, with both human and artificial processes supervised by a centralized computer controller. Workers handpick fresh vegetables and fruits and transfer them to machines for further processing while using these machines. Semi-automatic fruit and vegetable processing equipment are more energy efficient. During the projected period, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

The Covid-19 epidemic had a substantial impact on food security, food safety, and food conservation. Consumer views toward eating have shifted dramatically as a result of a greater emphasis on safety and quality. Manufacturers are now compelled to analyze the safety standards of their products to maintain the market value of their products. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant portion of the global population has altered their food habits. Many people are eating fewer fresh fruits and vegetables as a result of the diminished availability of traditional supermarket formats and venues. More processed goods, such as convenience foods and processed foods, have evolved to replace these products.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Buhler Group, FTNON, GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Krones AG, Maxwell Chase Technologies, Meyer Industries, Scholle Packaging, Turatti SRL, and other prominent players. The Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market are highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

