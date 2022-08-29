There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,963 in the last 365 days.
Angola Elections
News Provided By
August 29, 2022, 14:47 GMT
Share This Article
The United States notes the broad participation of Angolans in the August 24 elections. We look forward to working together on a path toward a safer, more secure, and prosperous Angola for all.
We will continue to closely follow the electoral process.
We call on all parties to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes under Angolan law.
You just read:
Angola Elections
News Provided By
August 29, 2022, 14:47 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.