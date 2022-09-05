Nth Sense Powers Digital Transformation of a North American Clinic
Nth Sense, a patient engagement solutions platform has helped New Medical Center(NMC), Tifton, Georgia in its digital reformationDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation has penetrated almost all segments of society. Being one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry, Nth Sense, a patient engagement platform has helped New Medical Center, Tifton, Georgia in its digital reformation. NMC is a hospital that extends quality care towards all ages. Their services include Paediatric, Adolescent, and Family wellness.
Considering the geographical area and the target audience of NMC, Nth Sense designed an all new website with a simple and easy to recall, user-friendly logo. While scrolling down the home page you can find attractive images and happy faces which adds to patient experience when he/she visits the website.
Here is about the Paper to an electronic journey of NMC - The most tedious yet important task has been brought to an ease - Medical Forms, from all manual to all digital, of course in accordance with HIPAA Compliance. Forms are mandatory, but filing 40 odd fields manually is scary right? To easen this tough to-do, Nth Sense set a paper to electronic journey for NMC and customised all the medical forms, making it digital and more user-friendly. For instance, there can be discomfort seeing a question in the form that has subjective answer; for such fields, Nth Sense made it easy for users by giving answer options that open up only if you select that particular field.
Not only the front end, but even the backend which is the legal assistance has been offered by Nth Sense to NMC. While developing the website, right terms and conditions, personalised cookie policy & privacy policy have been linked. SEO for doctors is equally important today. The website is SEO friendly and ensures top-notch UX/UI.
Talking about the overall transformation, the entire content on the website comprises vocabulary according to geography. Yes, there are certain words that impact patient experience, thus they are kept as per their understanding. Nth Sense takes care of doctor experience too! The website and the digital medical forms in it are not complicated for the healthcare professionals at NMC. They are also kept tech friendly.
All of the patient engagement services were customised and offered at an affordable price considering the end user’s (patient's ) expense.
Afterall, Nth Sense aims to make healthcare a happy experience.
