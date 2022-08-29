Aluminum Extrusion Market | India is Expected to be the Largest Market during the Forecast Period
India Aluminum Extrusion Market Report
The report offers detailed segmentation of the India aluminum extrusion market based on product type and end user.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global India aluminum extrusion market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The India aluminum extrusion market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.
Increase in demand for lightweight products in construction activities and high corrosion resistance and durability drive the growth of the India aluminum extrusion market. However, high initial cost restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for customized extrusion presents new opportunities in the coming years.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The India aluminum extrusion market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the India aluminum extrusion market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the India aluminum extrusion market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The mill-finished segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the anodized segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Some ruling enterprises in the global India aluminum extrusion market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global India aluminum extrusion industry include Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Sabic.
The building & construction segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the India aluminum extrusion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the India aluminum extrusion market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the India aluminum extrusion market
• Post-sales support and free customization
