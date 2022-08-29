WVDOH awards bridge replacement contract, a Roads to Prosperity project

“Roads to Prosperity funding will allow us to replace this bridge many years sooner than if we had to keep maintaining this structure,” Brown said.



Traffic will continue to use the existing bridge until the new span can be built.



Contracts awarded in August were:

A. Merante Contracing Inc. was low bidder on a project to build ADA ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties. Low bid was $556,500.

SMH Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County. Low bid was $978,036.37.

IVS Hydro Inc. was low bidder on a bridge deck overlay project on the Elbys Bridge in Ohio County. Low bid was $1,078,245.

Kokosing Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County. Low bid was $4,324,271.87.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace guardrails along Corridor H in Grant and Hardy counties. Low bid was $6,874,735.01.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 64 between Lewisburg and the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County. Low bid was $3,210,436.05.

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a project to install ADA ramps in Marshall County. Low bid was $280,000.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock in Monongalia County. Low bid was $7,96,422.24.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 64 between the MacCorkle Avenue and Oakwood Road exits in Kanawha County. Low bid was $18,647,037.50.

LMS Construction Inc. was low bidder on a sidewalk renovation project in Shinnston in Harrison County. Low bid was $156,446.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a streetscape project in Mt. Hope in Fayette County. Low bid was $110,792.58.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to build ADA ramps in McDowell and Mercer counties. Low bid was $903,407.

Elite Contracting Inc. was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Robert Byrd Memorial Bridge in Brooke County. Low bid was $1,482,621.

RAM Construction Services of Michigan Inc. was low bidder on a project to put down high friction pavement on WV 22 westbound in Brooke County. Low bid was $523,232.36.

Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a project to install traffic signals on Maple Fork Road in Raleigh County. Low bid was $270,763.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.​

