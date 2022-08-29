High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Expects to Reach a Value of US$ 97.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.65%

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Top Manufacturers Share, Size, Growth, Outlook and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global high density polyethylene market size reached a value of US$ 74.5 Billion in 2021. High density polyethylene (HDPE) refers to a thermoplastic polymer that is generally produced using petrochemical feedstock. It has several properties, such as enhanced resistance to chemicals and tensile strength, which makes it an ideal choice for varied applications in multiple end-user industries. It is extensively used in the manufacturing of ropes, disposable suits, plastic mailing envelopes, pipes, monobloc chairs, toys and playground equipment. In comparison to standard polyethylene, HDPE remains solid at room temperature and acts as a barrier to moisture. It is usually produced from recycled materials and contains pre-consumer substances. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 97.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.65% during 2022-2027.

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating product demand in the packaging industry. This is supported by the rising utilization of HDPE in the manufacturing of packaging solutions for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), along with healthcare and electronic equipment. Moreover, the growing adoption of HDPE in the manufacturing of bottles, containers, carboys and bags in the food and beverage industry is providing an impetus to the product demand. Additionally, significant growth in the construction industry, along with the increasing investments in infrastructural development projects, are propelling the demand for HDPE materials across the globe. In line with this, the widespread adoption of the product in the manufacturing of water supply systems is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players for introducing improved variants, are also positively influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Feedstock:

Naphtha

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blow Molding

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Pipe and Extrusion

Others

At present, blow molding accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Gas Phase Process

Slurry Process

Solution Process

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

