Minot attorney and educator Dean A. Frantsvog died Aug. 27. A Hamline University School of Law graduate, he was admitted to the N.D. bar in 2000. Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 2, at the Minot State University Dome.

Minot State University Tribute: https://www.minotstateu.edu/pio/news/2022/08/Minot-State-mourns-the-passing-of-Dean-Frantsvog.shtml