GoWeView is a cleanliness rating app to help customers safely visit businesses everywhere

What separates GoWeView from existing review services is that users would never leave a generic review, they would only leave a review detailing whether the place was clean or dirty.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid uncertain times customers are reevaluating their standards of acceptable cleanliness.
Businesses have been forced to adapt to stricter public safety protocols as well, but which ones rise to the occasion remains a mystery for customers.
Review sites can help narrow searches for quality restaurants or business services, but GoWeView is the first app of its kind to strip away every other evaluation criteria and put cleanliness at the forefront.
Creator, Alexander Tiginagas, has public safety top of mind.
“In light of the current climate, I noticed a bit of a problem. The problem is people that were cautious and scared that establishments may not be the cleanest didn't have a place to pre-look at what others were saying. Or on the flip side, leave a review for what they thought, be that positive or negative, about the establishment’s cleanliness practices. What separates GoWeView from existing review services is that users would never leave a generic review, they would only leave a review detailing whether the place was clean or dirty,” said Tiginagas.
GoWeView connects with Google and every business address in Google worldwide populates on the app divided into multiple filters. Filters such as restaurants, hotels, gyms, spas, salons, hospitals, dentistry, and clinics will be catalogued and marked based on user-generated cleanliness reviews. On GoWeView’s map feature users will be able to search for a nearby establishment in their area of interest and it will classify the establishments into a color-coded system (green, yellow, red) reflecting their level of cleanliness and (white) meaning not reviewed yet. When users click on the colored pins on the map, they’ll be taken right to the contact card of the business and more detailed review information.
Tiginagas created GoWeView to be comprehensive without being cluttered or overwhelming.
GoWeView is a totally free companion for the germ-conscious customer.
“I don't want to say I'm a full-fledged germaphobe. But I would be the one that would wash my hands in the bathroom and grab a paper towel to open the door. I was already cautious, and the current climate has brought everybody up to speed on the importance of proper hygiene. So, I thought an app like GoWeView is needed to allow people similar to myself a chance to express themselves on businesses they visit. And for other people traveling to be able to look into the future and say, ‘you know, I am going to Colorado, we're going to stay at this place, we're going to eat at this place, and I need to know what other people are saying about their hygiene.’ Simply put, users can take a look and get the real temperature on cleanliness, no matter where they go,” said Tiginagas.
GoWeView takes several precautions to ensure the validity and good intent of reviews. Users are not able to leave multiple reviews for the same establishment during a twelve-hour period, nor can they review an establishment more than 50 miles from their current location. These protect GoWeView’s review integrity against illegitimate interference.
GoWeView is great for businesses as well, with secure and crowd-sourced practices businesses who adhere to respectable health guidelines will be eager to show off their GoWeView cleanliness rating. Businesses can also use their weekly, monthly, and yearly cleanliness scores to keep their staff accountable.
