MD Alliance Solutions, LLC hires three new executives to lead Advanced Dermatology P.C.
New leadership to create and support growth of Advanced Dermatology’s network of dermatology centers in NY, NJ, CT and PA.
We are delighted to have Mindy, Jonathan and Paris join our company to help us navigate our business forward in the years to come. I am very much looking forward to working with them. ”NEW HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Dermatology, PC (AD), a leading network of dermatology centers in NY, NJ, CT, and PA announces that they have hired Mindy Eng, VP of New Business Growth, Jonathan Fennell, JD, as General Counsel and Paris White as VP of Operations. “We are delighted to have Mindy, Jonathan and Paris join our company to help us navigate our business forward in the years to come. I am very much looking forward to working with them,” noted CEO Rich Zinnecker. Mindy, Jonathan, and Paris all come to Advanced Dermatology’s team with deep experience in healthcare management.
— Rich Zinnecker, CEO
Mindy brings years of experience in healthcare. Mindy Eng is a seasoned healthcare leader focused on elevating value through operational excellence, organizational growth, and financial stability. Starting her career as a registered nurse, she understands that quality patient care and exceptional clinical outcomes are second to none while achieving these goals. Her experience includes senior administrative roles in academic medical centers, equity backed startup, and M&A. Her preceding position was Chief Operating Officer for a multinational fertility center. In this position was instrumental in scaling operations and providing structure to the company for outside investment while maintaining financial strength. Outside of work, Mindy resides in New Jersey with her husband and two sons
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a dynamic team at AD. Advanced Dermatology, PC has proven success and market sustainability and I am excited to be a part of the next chapter in growth.” notes Mindy Eng.
Jonathan has been a corporate attorney for more than 15 years. He has deep experience in contracts, transactions, governance, M&A, employment law, tax issues, real estate, and compliance. Jonathan was previously the general counsel for Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC, Grand Rapids, MI and before that he was corporate counsel with Hope Network, Grand Rapids. He received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame Law School, Notre Dame, Indiana.
“I am thrilled to have taken on the role of General Counsel for AD and hope to guide the company in smart, careful and prudent decisions in all areas of operations,” said Jonathan Fennell.
Paris White has spent her career streamlining processes, building infrastructures, and scaling medical practices. She has over 15 years of experience driving operational growth in the fields of Dermatology, Medical Aesthetics, and the Cosmetic Surgery industries. Prior to joining Advanced Dermatology, Paris was a Regional Director of Operations for California Skin Institute. Prior to that she was the Senior Director of Operations/New Business Development for Elite Body Sculpture, Inc. She earned a BS degree in Business Administration and Finance from Clark Atlanta University and a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Advanced Dermatology management team, overseeing operational structure and excellence across the organization,” notes Paris White.
“Mindy, Jonathan and Paris bring the expertise, experience, and industry knowledge needed to help move AD forward to provide efficient and quality patient care while offering state-of-the-art solutions to our patient's problems,” adds AD Founder and Medical Director Dr. Joshua Fox. “We are so pleased to have them all on our team.”
Advanced Dermatology P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery has over 50 offices in NY, NJ, CT and PA and is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology, as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. www.advanceddermatologypc.com
