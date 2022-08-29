Data Catalog Market to Observer Increase in Profits by 2030 | Microsoft, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, TIBCO Software

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing data proliferation is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 590 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for business intelligence tools ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data catalog market size was USD 590 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data proliferation and rising demand for business intelligence tools are key factors driving growth of the market. Due to numerous source systems or siloed data, use of data assets or their interpretation can frequently be inconsistent. By consolidating all information about data assets into a single platform, creation of a data catalog can reduce discrepancies and ongoing management will keep it coordinated and consistent. When a data catalog is automated, it can grow and update automatically, requiring less administrative help. The problem is to identify optimal data assets for work at hand because most organizations have an abundance of data, making it easy to find a data asset to use for analytics or reporting. Good data catalogs should include usage statistics as well as user ratings and reviews to facilitate decision-making.

The report on the Global Data Catalog Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Data Catalog Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1193

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Data catalog solutions address important issues with data management. Even when they are aware of datasets they control, organizations usually lack information on which are more and less trustworthy. A data lake can occasionally resemble a data swamp depending on the situation.

The cloud segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment method segment holds a substantial market share because end-users in the data catalog market have access to comprehensive and adaptable solutions through cloud-based solutions. It offers features such as large storage capacities, improved data security, scalability, cost savings, and efficient data storage.

The banking and finance segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Banking and financial industries were among the first industries to use data categorization. The financial analysis uses statistical techniques to pinpoint financial issues. Financial data catalog integrates historical econometrics techniques with technology components of information science. In addition, employment of Machine Learning (ML), prescriptive analytics, and predictive modeling in financial details offers good chances for understanding financial data and fixing related issues.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. Inventions are given special attention in the U.S. and Canada. These nations have most vibrant and most competitive data catalog markets anywhere in the globe. Due to accelerated rate of infrastructure development and massive increase of data from all industry verticals, North America is regarded as one of the most promising regions for growth.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Data Catalog market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Data Catalog according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Microsoft, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, TIBCO Software, Zaloni, Informatica, Alation, Tamr, IBM, and Datawatch Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1193

Emergen Research has segmented the data catalog market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Banking & Finance

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Analysis of the Data Catalog Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Data Catalog market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1193

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Data Catalog market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Data Catalog market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Data Catalog market.

Key Coverage of the Data Catalog Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Data Catalog market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Data Catalog market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Click here to Proceed Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1193

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Cell Culture Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-culture-market-size-worth-usd-45-12-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-10-3-emergen-research-829274786.html

Quantum Cascade Laser Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-cascade-laser-market-size-worth-usd-451-3-million-by-2027-cagr-of-3-8-emergen-research-888003027.html

Agricultural Films Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-films-market-size-worth-usd-14-96-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-8-emergen-research-802267414.html

Nanofilms Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanofilms-market-size-worth-usd-7-09-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-16-6-emergen-research-803157467.html

Sensor Fusion Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensor-fusion-market-size-worth-usd-16-72-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-19-6-emergen-research-830830605.html

Silicon Photonics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silicon-photonics-market-size-worth-usd-4-62-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-22-7-emergen-research-887661716.html

3D Printing Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3d-printing-market-size-worth-usd-28-23-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-13-7-emergen-research-862331985.html

Gene Editing Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gene-editing-market-size-worth-usd-15-79-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-17-2-emergen-research-851627870.html

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joint-reconstruction-devices-market-size-worth-usd-36-81-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-3-emergen-research-860426567.html

Single Cell Sequencing Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/single-cell-sequencing-market-size-is-worth-usd-3-230-6-million-by-2027-cagr-of-13-9-emergen-research-815561112.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Data Catalog Market Size Worth USD 5,033.9 Million in 2030