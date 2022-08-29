Decision Intelligence Market Size, Share, Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models. Companies are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase flexibility and differentiate their respective offerings. In addition, decision intelligence enhances the continuity of cross-organizational decision-making by designing models aimed at enhancing traceability, replicability, relevance, and trustworthiness. As a result, organizations can make more effective data-driven decisions.

The reports cover key developments in the Decision Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Decision Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Decision Intelligence in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Decision Intelligence Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

key findings from the report suggest

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Decision Intelligence market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Decision Intelligence market.

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Decision Intelligence Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Decision Intelligence Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Decision Intelligence market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Decision Intelligence with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

