Biometrics Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend with Top Key Players and Forecast 2030
Increasing need for convenient, fast mode of authentication, and increasing need for easy to operate and user-friendly security systems
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Market, the Biometrics Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Biometrics market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Biometrics Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Biometrics Market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.
The global biometrics market size reached USD 43.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more convenient and fast authentication mode and increasing need for easy-to-operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for high level of security in banking and finance and defense sectors is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of market going ahead.
The reports cover key developments in the Biometrics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Biometrics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Biometrics in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Biometrics Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments
Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA, Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA Identity and Security France SAS, M2SYS, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., SecuGen Corporation, and BIO-Key International, Inc.
key findings from the report suggest
Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to reduce risks associated with key logger activity
Hardware segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate security systems in various organizations
Asia Pacific market is expected to account for larger revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing biometrics solutions such as Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation, among others, in countries in the region
The report further divides the Biometrics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Biometrics market.
Emergen Research has segmented global biometrics market on the basis of authentication type, component, functionality, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Single-Factor Authentication
Multi-Factor Authentication
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Hardware
Software
Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Contact Based
Non-Contact Based
Combined
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Face Recognition
Voice Recognition
Signature Recognition
IRIS Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Hand Geometry Recognition
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Site Access Control
Time Recording
Mobile Application
Workplace
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Defense Services
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Commercial Safety and Security
Transport/Logistics
Retail and E-commerce
IT and Telecommunication
Others
A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Biometrics Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Biometrics Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.
