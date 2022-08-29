Military Drones Market Recent Development, New Opportunities, Developing Sector Trends: Martin Corporation, Thales Group

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing deployment of drones in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations is a key factor driving revenue growth

Military Drones Market Size – USD 15.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Rise in military expenditure” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military drones market size is expected to reach USD 35.71 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the military drones market can be attributed to increasing need for deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Military drones are widely used for providing real-time tracking of enemy activities and their positions in combat zones. The intelligence gathered through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance provides keen military-edge to soldiers and considerably increases mission success rates.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In December 2020, BAE Systems in partnership with UAVTEK, announced the development of nano Bug drones. The Bug drones feature a low visual profile to stealthily patrol in enemy zones and can maintain flight even in strong winds.

Fixed-wing military drones possess wings similar to an airplane to generate lift. The presence of wings (instead of vertical rotors) allows fixed-wing drones to cover longer distances, fly for long time monitoring a target, and map larger areas. Also, fixed-wing drones powered by gas engines have capability to stay aloft for a minimum of 16 hours.

A significant advantage of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft is ability to takeoff and land vertically in almost any type of terrain. VTOL mode of launching eradicates the necessity for a runway and requires only a helipad or just an open space.

The report further segments the global Military Drones market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 25 Kg

25 Kg to 150 Kg

Above 150 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

Combat Operations

Delivery & Transportation

Battle Damage Management

Regions Covered in the 2021 Global Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

