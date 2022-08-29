MasonBrite Unveils the Latest Model of its Signature Cannabis Display Kit

The MasonBrite 3.0 Jar Lid and Display Kit offers improved battery life with variable light intensity for Cannabis connoisseurs to show off their flower

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MasonBrite – the creators of the premium display solution for the cannabis industry and individual connoisseurs – are proud to announce the latest model of their signature illuminating display kit for Mason jars, the MasonBrite 3.0.

Building on the success of the 2.0 version, which is currently ‘Amazon’s Choice’ for display jar solutions, the latest model delivers six more hours of battery life thanks to its 300 mAh capacity. In addition, the introduction of variable light intensities allows users to extend that battery life even further. They’ve also added an airtight lid and a UV protected black glass version so you can use the kit to store your flower longer like a normal stash jar.

Since the 19th century, Mason jars have been the container of choice for all kinds of storage and display needs, including for cannabis aficionados. The MasonBrite solution elevates this humble jar into a brightly-lit and magnified showcase unit and is compatible with any wide mouth mason jar found nearly everywhere.

“If you're a cannabis influencer, home grower, independent farmer or dispensary owner then you're going to want to show off your flower in the best light, literally,” said Steve Peters, Co-founder & Supply Chain Management Director at MasonBrite’s parent company, EmperorFBA.com. “The newly-upgraded MasonBrite 3.0 kit is simply the best in the game for quality, as proven by the countless 5 star reviews on multiple platforms from our amazing customers.”

