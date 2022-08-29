Radar Systems Market Size to Hit USD 48.68 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% (2022-2030)

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments by governments for upgrading existing fighter aircraft radar is a key factor driving radar systems market revenue growth

Radar Systems Market Size – USD 32.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising demand for advanced weather monitoring radar” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global radar systems market had a value of USD 32.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The development of phased array solid-state radar, rising government spending on military, and rising defence spending in emerging nations are the main factors propelling market revenue growth.

Vast number of small radiating components found in phased array antennas allow for comprehensive landscape mapping by phased-array radars. Such customized antennas concentrate on radar radiation into high-energy pencil beams that are steered electronically without the need for antenna construction to be physically moved, which is driving growth of the market. In addition, quick development of radar technology and use of advanced computer technology in commercial maritime radar, such as Automatic Radar Plotting Aids (ARPA) are also driving market revenue growth. By using radar plotting and calculations, ARPA speeds up the process from seeing target to locating data for radar users.

For several industries, COVID-19 has created a number of difficulties. That holds true for the aerospace and defence sector as well. Several nations have cut their defence budgets as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Most research projects are halted as a result. Additionally, there has been a decrease in the export of radar systems to a number of Middle Eastern, African, and Latin American nations. These possibilities have an impact on radar system development.

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The marine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. High demand for marine radar systems for detection and tracking of marine activities, which includes submarines, warships, offshore patrol vessels, and other vessels is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Maritime radar operates at either x-band (10 GHz) or S-band (3GHz) frequencies. Utilization of ship radar helps to prevent maritime mishaps and makes use of radar's basic features. Additionally, such radar systems are used by authorities, coast guards, and vehicle tracking systems to monitor coastal traffic.

The remote sensing segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Ability to surveillance through cloud and rain during both day and night and provision of high-resolution images for easy mapping and tracking are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Radar data is excellent in its ability to detect surface and surface disturbances in the sea. Along with this feature, ships can also be monitored and tracked to the point where a ship's size and direction may be utilized to determine its speed and heading to determine its current position.

The military & defense segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing inter-country conflicts over borders and disputed areas are increasing need for surveillance, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increase in military funding and rapid technological advancement in surveillance and battle systems are further supporting growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Radar Systems Market Report Include : BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales, Saab, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Air

Military aircraft

Commercial aircraft

Marine

Military vessels

Commercial vessels

Unmanned

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Land

Mobile radar systems

Portable radar systems

Space

Spacecraft

Satellites

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Remote sensing

Air traffic control

Ground traffic control

Space navigation & control

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Aviation

Military & defense

Automotive

Industrial

Weather monitoring

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Radar Systems Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Radar Systems Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮?

Industry Scale and Forecast: Industry analysts have provided historical, current and expected forecasts of the industry scale from a value and volume perspective

Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Radar Systems Market participants are provided with information about the likely future prospects offered by the Radar Systems industryHere,the authors of the report talked about the main trends and developments happening in the Radar Systems Market and their impact on overall growth

Study of Industry segmentation:In this part of the report,a detailed analysis of the major Radar Systems industry segments, including product types, applications and verticals, was carried out

