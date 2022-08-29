Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size to Hit USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.5%

Emergen Research Logo

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size – USD 1,132.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) is expected to reach USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end.

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based that analyze data within electronic health records (EHRs) and are intended to enhance healthcare delivery by enhancing medical decisions with targeted clinical information, patient information, and other critical health information. Clinical decision support systems represent a paradigm shift in healthcare sector and these systems are often used to augment clinicians in their complex and time-intensive decision-making process. CDSS have significantly evolved since their inception back in the 1980s and now can be administered through EMRs and EHRs and other computerized clinical workflows.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Key Highlights of Report :

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.

Top Companies Profiled in the Clinical decision support systems market Report Include : Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.

Read more details on top companies data for Clinical decision support systems market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Request for customization Clinical decision support systems market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/64

Regional Overview:

The global Clinical decision support systems market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Clinical decision support systems market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What is the report in store for you?

Industry Scale and Forecast: Industry analysts have provided historical, current and expected forecasts of the industry scale from a value and volume perspective

Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, clinical decision support systems market participants are provided with information about the likely future prospects offered by the clinical decision support systems industry Here, the authors of the report talked about the main trends and developments happening in the clinical decision support systems market and their impact on overall growth

Study of Industry segmentation: In this part of the report,a detailed analysis of the major clinical decision support systems industry segments, including product types, applications and verticals, was carried out

About Emergen Research:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.