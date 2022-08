Biologics Market Size to Hit USD 567.96 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% (2021-2028)

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth include rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, etc. in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others. Also, rising use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving revenue growth of the global biologics market.

The Global Biologics Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment. In cancer treatment, ADC delivers drugs to the disease/target cells with a very high specificity, thereby maximizing efficacy and lessening systemic exposure, as well as associated side effect risks. Based on payload attached to the antibody, ADC can be deployed to influence several biological functions.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the product type segments, vaccines segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate over forecast period. A vaccine functions by preparing the immune system to identify and fight pathogens, either bacteria or viruses. Vaccines are beneficial in reducing preventable infectious diseases, and currently, fewer number individuals suffer from the distressing effects of pertussis and measles, among other illnesses. Presently, vaccines are witnessing spiraling demand across the globe to curb the spread of COVID-19 and resulting mortalities occurring due to the disease.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

The report on the Global Biologics Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Biologics Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the Biologics Market .

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

