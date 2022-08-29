Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Size To Hit USD 4.84 Bn By 2027
Global coagulation/ hemostasis market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market for coagulation/hemostasis analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027, and the market size is predicted to grow to USD 4.84 billion by 2027.
Coagulation is a part of the more extensive process called hemostasis. Hemostasis occurs when the body loses blood due to any injury, cuts, tears, wounds, etc., and the bleeding needs to be stopped. Hemostasis is the process of making a bleeding stop in 3 steps. The process involves primary and secondary hemostasis (coagulation) and fibrin clot remodeling. The blood coagulation method uses blood platelets and fibrin to clot the blood and prevent excessive bleeding. Hemostasis and coagulation analyzers help in measuring the number of platelets in the blood at a particular time. In situations where hemostasis is not occurring (hemorrhage), there can be many reasons. The Hemostasis analyzer helps in understanding these reasons. It also helps when there is excessive clotting of the blood even when it is not required leading to thrombosis (unnecessary clotting of blood vessels). Therefore, these analyzers help detect clogged blood vessels, which can cause fatal accidents like heart attacks. Therefore, the process of hemostasis/coagulation analyzers can help save lives.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global coagulation/hemostasis analyzer market?
The pandemic had a negative impact on various markets in several ways. Many sectors suffered significant losses due to lockdowns and supply and production chain closures. A shortage of resources and medical personnel during the epidemic also caused a crisis in the healthcare sector. In addition, because of the epidemic, hospitals' full attention was diverted from caring for the other healthcare departments to handling the flood of covid patients.
The marker for coagulation/hemostasis analyzer had a positive impact on the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic era, there were initially no proper diagnostic tests for covid nor adequate safety or PPE kits available to the people. Companies jumped at this opportunity and immediately started releasing different diagnostic test kits for the virus. The lack of proper test kits caused a great advantage to these companies. The coagulation/hemostasis analyzer was also considered an important test for the covid virus and to analyze the patient's condition. Therefore, the market grew because of its requirement.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The market is on the rise due to the growing geriatric population worldwide who require assistance, along with the increase in disposable incomes and the economy of both developing and developed countries. Furthermore, increased public and private involvement with the market and investments from organizations are boosting its growth. In addition, the continuous lifestyle changes in populations and the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles are pushing this market.
The increased cases of cardiac problems along with obesity and blood disorders are increasing the demand for the analyzer market. Moreover, the analyzer's preventive and life-saving benefits help it maintain its success, especially with more reported chronic cases.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE COAGULATION/HEMOSTASIS ANALYZER MARKET:
Based on tests, with the rising self-dependence and automation of the prothrombin time testing test in laboratory settings, the segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is currently dominating the market and is continuously growing.
Based on the product, the clinical laboratory analyzers segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the continuous use of coagulation hemostasis in laboratory settings for either research and development or medical purposes.
Based on end-user, Clinical laboratories are the most significant coagulation analyzers as they use them for research and development and for medical and healthcare purposes. Due to the wide range of utilization, the segment is expected to dominate the market.
Based on technology, the optical segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the heavy usage of optical technologies in coagulation analyzers owing to their usability and efficiency.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
The North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising cases of chronic diseases and obesity owing to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles of populations in urban areas. In addition, countries like the U.S. and Canada are expected to show outstanding contributions to the market due to the presence of key market players along with cardiovascular problems and blood disorders.
The European market is also expected to grow significantly because of the rising inactive lifestyle of populations, blood-related disorders, and high geriatric populations. Therefore, a rise is expected, especially in countries like Germany.
The Asia-Pacific region is also on the rise with advancements in healthcare infrastructure for countries like India, China, Japan, etc. In addition, the increasing focus on research and development factors in the country is also expected to ignite growth. Similarly, Latin America is also expecting growth due to recent developments in the healthcare sector and growing awareness among populations, especially in Brazil. The middle east and Africa, however, are expected to show slow progress in the market.
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN THE COAGULATION/HEMOSTASIS ANALYZER MARKET:
• Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.)
• Helena Laboratories (U.S.)
• International Technidyne Corporation (U.S.)
• Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
• Siemens AG (Germany)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
• Alere Inc. (U.S.)
• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
• Nihon Kohden Corporation (France)
