IoT house Haltian launches a new product for people counting

OULU, FINLAND, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT house Haltian announces a new addition to their Thingsee IoT family. Thingsee COUNT is a directional, non-camera based, anonymous real-time IoT people counter with wireless data transmission for smart building and office applications.The modern workspace needs to offer the best possible working conditions for many different ways of working. At the same time, facility managers and company leaders are searching for ways to optimize office space usage.To optimize spaces without sacrificing employee experience, people need to understand how their current spaces are used. Having a convenient and reliable people counting system in place is a vital part of optimizing the space usage of your office.Real-time information on space utilization and customer traffic.To answer the current needs of companies and building facility managers, Haltian has developed a new, directional people counter, Thingsee COUNT. “Getting real-time utilization data is one of the most important features for our smart building customers”, says Haltian CEO Pasi Leipälä. “Thingsee COUNT is a fantastic new addition to our extensive IoT sensor device portfolio. This launch means utilization reporting and visitor counting made easy for smart buildings and smart offices”, he continues. Haltian’s IoT device family includes devices for, e.g., monitoring occupancy, air quality, temperature, leakages, fill rates and more.With Thingsee COUNT people counter, companies can define the most popular spaces and keep track of their occupancy and usage; determine peak hours; follow footfall and people traffic; determine the impact of layout changes, and prevent overcrowding in popular spaces like cafeterias or public restrooms.Thingsee COUNT will also help companies plan and execute their return to office policies better as many companies now want to know what the people density is and how many people visit the office. With real-time usage data, companies can also make informed decisions over space needs and office design.Thingsee COUNT is a convenient people counter that is secure, cost-effective and reliable. The device is installed above a doorway or other passageway from where it detects movement beneath the device and reports the amount of times movement has been detected as well as its direction.Thingsee COUNT technology is based on a detection beam, which means that it is GDPR compliant and protects the occupants’ identity, unlike camera or AI-based people counting solutions. Thingsee COUNT data can be integrated with any analytics or dashboard applications, such as the Haltian Emphatic Solution, making it an excellent addition to any smart office installation.Thingsee COUNT is available immediately for large-scale deployments as part of Haltian Thingsee IoT solution. For more detailed information and technical documentation from Thingsee COUNT product page https://haltian.com/product/thingsee-count-people-counter/ About HaltianHaltian is a global IoT company from Finland. Haltian IoT services include the Empathic Building digital twin service for smart buildings, and Thingsee, the proven IoT technology platform that enables faster IoT launches for mass-scale deployments. Haltian also provides world-class New Product Development Services to help companies get their product from an idea to a ready product. Haltian has been heralded Cool Vendor for its IoT services by research leader Gartner and in 2019 Haltian became an AWS Advanced Technology Partner as well as AWS IoT competency certified platform partner.Haltian customers include many global operators, such as Lindström, W.L. Gore, Stora Enso and Telefonica Germany. Haltian is also behind many global signature products, such as the Oura health ring.Find out more and get to know all Haltian services at haltian.com

