Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size To Grow USD 15.59 Bn By 2027
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.33% from 2022 to 2027 and was valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2022.
Outsourcing has become a more common practice in the Pharma and Biotech industry and in regulatory affairs. The regulatory affairs department of a pharmaceutical company is responsible for acquiring approval for new pharmaceutical products. Regulatory affair is a profession to protect public health by controlling the safety and efficacy of products in areas including pharmaceuticals, veterinary medicines, medical devices, pesticides, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and complementary medicines. Regulatory Affairs are responsible for informing businesses about the most recent regulations, rules, regulatory information, and consumer practices.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market?
Covid-19 has spread all over the world. At the beginning of the pandemic, the market had a negative impact due to the closure of several clinical industries. Developing new vaccines, medicines, and therapies for patients has provided opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry. Regulatory agencies should continue to examine new medicines. The FDA began approving COVID-19 treatments under emergency use authorizations (EUAs) when the need for COVID-19 medications become more urgent. Regulators were responsible for having more effective procedures in place to shorten the entire drug development cycle. In March 2020, the FDA has released 74 additional COVID-specific guidance documents that are anticipated as the pandemic develops. To improve efficiency in the management of regulatory information, regulatory teams will accept more outsourcing and use other resources. By considering all these factors the market will grow its expansion during the forecast period and it has slow growth during the pandemic period.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Increasing clinical R&D is one of the major factors accelerating the growth rate of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. Clinical trials have increased to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of advanced inventions such as medical equipment, vaccinations, and dietary or nutritional additions. The regulatory affairs professionals are the most used in clinical trial approval. The role of a regulatory affair usually lies in ensuring companies' compliance with various regulations and laws by coordinating with global and local regulatory agencies. Clinical trial applications are made to the US Food and Drug Administration as Investigational New Drug applications (IND), whereas these requirements generally call for the submission of an Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD) to the UK's MHRA and the EU Member States. For Canada and most of the world countries, a clinical trial authorization application is commonly referred to as Clinical Trial Application.
The pharmaceutical and medical device industries increasingly outsourcing, particularly in the areas of regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and medical information. The department of Regulatory Affairs was also established to protect the public's health and the safety of medications. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry develops new drugs that provide valuable medical benefits. Thus, approval of any new drug in the market provides an opportunity for the growth of the market.
On the other hand, high costs assisted with the R&D and long approval processes are anticipated to restrict the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. Risks related to outsourcing and sharing data are one of the major challenges for market growth. Loss of control, loss of innovation, loss of organizational trust, and higher-than-expected transaction costs are some of the factors predicted to hamper the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE REGULATORY AFFAIRS OUTSOURCING MARKET:
Based on the service, the regulatory writing & publishing segment led the regulatory affairs outsourcing market in 2021. The regulatory Publishing team can adapt any sponsor’s needs for any submission document, and, in collaboration with regulatory affairs staff, support the application throughout the submission lifecycle.
Based on the category, the medical device segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold domination among other segments throughout the forecast period as well. The medical device industry's development of innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes plays a significant part in the healthcare ecosystem. Leading market strategy, writing regulatory submissions, and maintaining market compliance are just a few of the important tasks performed by regulatory affairs experts throughout the lifecycle of a medical device. To ensure that the product has a worldwide regulatory strategy, regulatory affairs must also work with regional teams.
Based on indications, the oncology segment is expected to register a major share of the market during the forecast period. Outsourcing offers a flexible solution for processing claims, with all expenses split equally among the cancer specialists. Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomic cancers has an opening for an experienced Manager of Regulatory Affairs.
Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical company’s segment had the leading share of the market in 2021. Pharma companies are increasingly outsourcing their functions to reduce operational costs. Formulation development, API manufacturing, clinical trials management, analytical and testing services, and solid dose manufacturing are a few of the services that are becoming popular among pharmaceutical companies.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America had the major share of the global market in 2021 and is estimated to hold the domination throughout the forecast period. The Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is the primary office in control of all agency site activities. The FDA is focused on protecting clinical trial participants and the federal government has set standards and guidelines for clinical research to protect participants from unnecessary risks after unethical activity by some researchers.
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical trials and the availability of a skilled workforce. The Chinese State Council published the Revised Drug Administration Law (DAL) in August 2019 and the New Drug Registration Regulation (DRR) in January 2020. China provides business opportunities for pharma manufacturers. Chinese pharmaceuticals have seen a rise in FDA approvals for generic medication and a focus on innovation and research and development. To enter the Chinese pharmaceutical market, one needs to obtain approvals from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) the agency which regulates food, drugs, and medical devices in the region.
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN THE SEM MARKET:
• Accell Clinical Research, LLC
• Genpactct Ltd.
• Criterium, Inc.
• BioMapas
• Zeincro Group
• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
• ICON plc
• PRA Health Sciences
• Promedica International
• Dr. Regenold GmbH
• Parexel International Corp.
• Covance
• Freyr
RECENT HAPPENINGS IN THIS MARKET:
• In 2021, ProPharma Group, a company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the acquisition of iSafety Systems headquartered in India’s leading biotech hub, Hyderabad, and provides safety solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies globally.
• In 2018, PAREXEL International Corporation a global clinical research organization Introduces Integrated Medical Writing Solutions Service Offering.
