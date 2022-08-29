Automotive Piston Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Automotive Piston Market To Be Driven By The Rising Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Piston Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global automotive piston market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, material types, piston types, shapes, coating types, fuel types, vehicle types, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026):
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
In developed and emerging economies around the world, the rising automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales are major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive piston market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing engine downsizing trend in the automotive sector, resulting in increasing demand among end-users for powerful and lighter automotive pistons.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automotive piston is a cylindrical-shaped engine part that slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to the force generated during the combustion process by gas expansion. The piston system includes the piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the force produced by the connecting rod to the crankshaft. The piston produces mechanical energy that propels the movement of the crankshaft, which in turn drives the vehicle wheels.
On the basis of component, the industry is divided into:
Piston Head
Piston Ring
Piston Pin
Others
Based on material type, the market can be bifurcated into:
Steel
Aluminium
By piston type, the industry is segmented into:
Trunk Piston
Crosshead Piston
Slipper Piston
Deflector Piston
On the basis of shapes, the industry is divided into:
Flat-Top Piston
Bowl Piston
Dome Piston
Based on coating type, the industry is segmented into:
Thermal Barrier Coating Piston
Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston
Oil Shedding Coating Piston
On the basis of fuel type, the industry is divided into:
Gasoline
Diesel
Alternate Fuel
By vehicle type, the market is segmented into:
Two-Wheeler
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
High Commercial Vehicle
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The Asia Pacific market for automotive pistons accounted for one of the largest shares of sales, along with the European market. The strong presence in these regions of car manufacturers and the high sales of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are key factors supporting the growth of the regions’ automotive piston market. Due to the growing demand for luxury passenger and commercial vehicles in countries, such as Canada and the US, North America’s automotive piston industry is expected to experience moderate growth in terms of CAGR in the global market.
Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
