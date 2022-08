Automotive Piston Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Automotive Piston Market

Global Automotive Piston Market To Be Driven By The Rising Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Piston Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global automotive piston market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, material types, piston types, shapes, coating types, fuel types, vehicle types, and major regions.The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. The key highlights of the report include:Market Overview (2016-2026):Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 BillionForecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%In developed and emerging economies around the world, the rising automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales are major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive piston market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing engine downsizing trend in the automotive sector, resulting in increasing demand among end-users for powerful and lighter automotive pistons. Furthermore, a key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing engine downsizing trend in the automotive sector, resulting in increasing demand among end-users for powerful and lighter automotive pistons.Industry Definition and Major SegmentsAutomotive piston is a cylindrical-shaped engine part that slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to the force generated during the combustion process by gas expansion. The piston system includes the piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the force produced by the connecting rod to the crankshaft. The piston produces mechanical energy that propels the movement of the crankshaft, which in turn drives the vehicle wheels.On the basis of component, the industry is divided into:Piston HeadPiston RingPiston PinOthersBased on material type, the market can be bifurcated into:SteelAluminiumBy piston type, the industry is segmented into:Trunk PistonCrosshead PistonSlipper PistonDeflector PistonOn the basis of shapes, the industry is divided into:Flat-Top PistonBowl PistonDome PistonBased on coating type, the industry is segmented into:Thermal Barrier Coating PistonDry Film Lubricating Coating PistonOil Shedding Coating PistonOn the basis of fuel type, the industry is divided into:GasolineDieselAlternate FuelBy vehicle type, the market is segmented into:Two-WheelerPassenger VehicleCommercial VehicleLight Commercial VehicleHigh Commercial VehicleOn the basis of region, the industry is divided into:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaMarket TrendsThe Asia Pacific market for automotive pistons accounted for one of the largest shares of sales, along with the European market. The strong presence in these regions of car manufacturers and the high sales of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are key factors supporting the growth of the regions’ automotive piston market. Due to the growing demand for luxury passenger and commercial vehicles in countries, such as Canada and the US, North America’s automotive piston industry is expected to experience moderate growth in terms of CAGR in the global market.Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market Key Market PlayersThe major players in the market are MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited, and others. 