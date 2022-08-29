India Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
India Air Purifier Market To Be Driven By The Rising Adoption Of Advanced Filter Technologies In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Air Purifier Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027, gives an in-depth analysis of the India air purifier market, assessing the market based on its segments like mounting types, technologies, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): Nearly USD 100.41 million
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6%
Forecast Market Size (2027): About USD 597.11 million
The rise in the Indian market for air purifiers can be determined by the rapidly deteriorating air quality in Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, among others. The increasing air pollution caused by vehicular combustion burning, stubble burning, and extreme winter conditions hinders the movement of the air and causes smog, which is surging the demand for air purifiers.
Moreover, the emergence of various airborne diseases and health conditions such as bronchitis, asthma, acute headaches, and throat pains, among others, is augmenting the market for air purifier in the country. The growing awareness regarding the contamination of indoor air than the outside air is increasing the demand for air purifiers, thus providing impetus to the market growth. Further, the increasing cost-effectiveness of air purifiers in the country is surging their utilisation in Indian households, thereby boosting the market growth.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Air purifiers are equipment that removes contaminants from an enclosed room to improve indoor air quality. These air purifiers contain filters and fans that function by sucking the air, passing through filters to absorb undesirable particles.
On the basis of mounting types, the market can be segmented into:
Fixed
Portable
Based on technology, the market can be categorised into:
High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
Others
The market, based on application, can be divided into:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
The regional markets of the product include:
North India
South India
West India
East India
Market Trends
Advancements in air purification technology are leading factors expanding the market for air purifiers in India. The growing popularity of air purifiers containing High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that constitute high-velocity air designed to dry out viruses is providing impetus to the market. The rising demand for air purifiers that can efficiently eliminate microbes, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is adding to the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in breakthrough UV light to collect and completely eliminate unwanted microorganisms are estimated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Blue Star Limited., Radic8 Pte Ltd., Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., and Elofic Industries Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
