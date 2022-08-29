Window World Ranked #1 by J.D. Power in 2022 Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- Window World is pleased to announce they are again ranked #1 in the Retail segment of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study. The nationally known franchise, with over 150 locally owned stores, has now won the J.D. Power recognition six times*. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, now in its 16th year, reviewed satisfaction among nearly 2,833 customers who purchased windows or patio doors within the previous 12 months. Window World received 885 points out of a possible 1,000, which is 41 points higher than the retailer average.
Window World has worked with more than 3.2 million customers nationwide, installing more than 21.5 million windows to improve energy efficiency and enhance aesthetic appeal. They are Philadelphia’s premier exterior home remodeler, giving local customers energy-saving replacement windows, siding installation, entry doors, and patio doors. Their window selection is available for nationwide shipping to provide high-quality windows to more customers. All windows are Energy Star rated, feature the Good Housekeeping Seal, and have the industry’s strongest lifetime warranty.
Window World aims to help homeowners improve their homes with energy savings and increased curb appeal. Customers work with the company to choose the perfect windows for their homes. They carry windows in many styles and sizes to meet each customer’s needs.
Anyone interested in learning about their twenty-seven years in business or replacement window options can find out more by visiting the Window World website or calling (215) 395-1608.
About Window World: Window World is a leading exterior home remodeling company in Philadelphia. They offer customers stellar service for replacing windows, siding installation, entry doors, and patio doors. Their energy-saving windows are Energy Star certified, helping homeowners save on their energy bills.
Company: Window World
Address: 253 Horsham Rd.
City: Horsham
State: PA
Zip code: 19044
Telephone number: (215) 395-1608
Fax number: (215) 422-3358
