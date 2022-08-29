LEADING BRAND AND MARKETING STRATEGIST EDDY ANDREWS LAUNCHES NEW WEBINAR SERIES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Andrews, the world-renowned brand, and marketing strategist, has worked with countless businesses across the globe in recent years, helping them to elevate their organisation and maximise their profits. Now, the talented and highly experienced professional is excited to be launching a brand-new webinar designed to help business owners of all sizes understand some of the key skills needed to stand out from your competitors.
For over ten years, Eddy Andrews has been working and partnering with CEOs, executives, start-ups and solopreneurs, supporting them in transforming their operations. He focuses on helping them to grow their personal and professional brand, develop human relationships with peers and enhance their networking abilities.
Alongside providing expert business advice to individuals and entire teams, Eddy Andrews is also a highly experienced PR and marker, with his work appearing across digital and printed media, including the Today Show, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Mashable, and CNN. This in-depth knowledge of the media market helps to ensure that his clients are always able to enjoy the most comprehensive results possible.
Over the last few years, Eddy Andrews has conducted several sold-out speaking tours and events, and building on this success, he is now excited to be launching a unique webinar series that is open to all professionals eager to elevate their careers.
Each of the eight webinar episodes will cover various aspects that modern professionals will need to learn to seize every opportunity and achieve the goals that they dream of. From personal development, such as becoming a confident leader and beating imposter syndrome, to understanding how to professionally market yourself during networking events and on social media. Eddy Andrews will also explore the world of PR and marketing, providing tips and tricks to help these business professionals elevate their branding.
Full details on the all-new webinar will be unveiled shortly, and speaking ahead of this launch, Eddy Andrews added, “It has never been more challenging for professionals and organisations to stand out from their competitors and make a positive impact within their sector. I know how difficult it can be, which is why it is my goal to support as many individuals as I possibly can, sharing my years of experience to help them achieve their goals.
My recent run of talks has been incredibly successful, and it was great to see so many people in attendance. However, I also know that for many individuals, it is not always easy to attend these events. That is why I’m excited to be launching a new series of webinars that will allow people to log in and watch them whenever and wherever in the world they might be!”
Eddy Andrews
