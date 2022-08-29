Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,710 in the last 365 days.

LEADING BRAND AND MARKETING STRATEGIST EDDY ANDREWS LAUNCHES NEW WEBINAR SERIES

Eddy Andrews has launched his new website

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Andrews, the world-renowned brand, and marketing strategist, has worked with countless businesses across the globe in recent years, helping them to elevate their organisation and maximise their profits. Now, the talented and highly experienced professional is excited to be launching a brand-new webinar designed to help business owners of all sizes understand some of the key skills needed to stand out from your competitors.

For over ten years, Eddy Andrews has been working and partnering with CEOs, executives, start-ups and solopreneurs, supporting them in transforming their operations. He focuses on helping them to grow their personal and professional brand, develop human relationships with peers and enhance their networking abilities.

Alongside providing expert business advice to individuals and entire teams, Eddy Andrews is also a highly experienced PR and marker, with his work appearing across digital and printed media, including the Today Show, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Mashable, and CNN. This in-depth knowledge of the media market helps to ensure that his clients are always able to enjoy the most comprehensive results possible.

Over the last few years, Eddy Andrews has conducted several sold-out speaking tours and events, and building on this success, he is now excited to be launching a unique webinar series that is open to all professionals eager to elevate their careers.

Each of the eight webinar episodes will cover various aspects that modern professionals will need to learn to seize every opportunity and achieve the goals that they dream of. From personal development, such as becoming a confident leader and beating imposter syndrome, to understanding how to professionally market yourself during networking events and on social media. Eddy Andrews will also explore the world of PR and marketing, providing tips and tricks to help these business professionals elevate their branding.

Full details on the all-new webinar will be unveiled shortly, and speaking ahead of this launch, Eddy Andrews added, “It has never been more challenging for professionals and organisations to stand out from their competitors and make a positive impact within their sector. I know how difficult it can be, which is why it is my goal to support as many individuals as I possibly can, sharing my years of experience to help them achieve their goals.

My recent run of talks has been incredibly successful, and it was great to see so many people in attendance. However, I also know that for many individuals, it is not always easy to attend these events. That is why I’m excited to be launching a new series of webinars that will allow people to log in and watch them whenever and wherever in the world they might be!”

Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

LEADING BRAND AND MARKETING STRATEGIST EDDY ANDREWS LAUNCHES NEW WEBINAR SERIES

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.