Cell Separation Technologies Market Size, Global Analysis Report, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2022-2027

The global cell separation technologies market size reached US$ 7.62 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 19.28 Billion by 2027. CAGR of 16.10%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cell Separation Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cell separation technologies market size reached a value of US$ 7.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.10% during 2022-2027.

Cell separation technologies, also known as cell isolation or cell sorting, identifies and isolates one or more cells from the heterogeneous mixture based on their extracellular properties. Some of the techniques for cell separation include immunomagnetic cell separation, fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), density gradient centrifugation, immunogenicity cell isolation, and microfluidic cell sorting. These techniques are applied based on density, varying size, shape, and surface protein expression of the cells. They are utilized in the healthcare sector for dealing with various chronic diseases, such as acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), cystic fibrosis, and cancer.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cell Separation Technologies Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cell separation technologies in the pharmaceutical industry to improve drug discovery methods and develop drugs with enhanced effectiveness.

In addition, cell separation technologies are gaining popularity due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population. Besides this, extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology for inventing and utilizing separated cells for developing cell-based treatments and therapies are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, such as the rapid expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the increasing requirement for personalized medicines, several initiatives undertaken by governments to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by enhancing cell-based technology, and an enhanced focus on cell-based research, are further propelling the market growth.

Global Cell Separation Technologies Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Akadeum Life Sciences, Alfa Laval AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, cell type, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Instruments

• Consumables

Breakup by Cell Type:

• Human Cells

• Animal Cells

Breakup by Technology:

• Centrifugation-based Cell Separation

• Surface marker-based Cell Separation

• Filtration-based Cell Separation

Breakup by Application:

• Oncology Research

• Neuroscience Research

• Stem Cell Research

• Microbiology

• Immunology Research

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Research Laboratories and Institute

• Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Cell Banks

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

